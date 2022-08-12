 Skip to content
(CBC)   2-year-old falls from third story window. Thankfully no tears in heaven   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Scary, Orders of magnitude, Pediatrics, Graphical user interface, Child, Childhood, The Open Window, child safety guards, family's story  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he land in a barrel of shaaaaaaaaaaving cream?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if those people had been thoughtful enough to have a few kilos of cocaine laying about that kid would have had no trouble climbing up to a much more lethal elevation before taking the plunge.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They say kids bounce! From that height the kid probably made it to the 4th floor balcony across the street.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boogie Pimps - 'Somebody To Love' (Official Video)
Youtube t6HSlZBNwUQ
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did he land in a barrel of shaaaaaaaaaaving cream?


Dr. Demento - Shaving Cream
Youtube sKVCCcnHFw8
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

invictus2: vudukungfu: Did he land in a barrel of shaaaaaaaaaaving cream?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sKVCCcnHFw8]


Good.  If this wasn't already here I was going to be highly disappointed.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My first impulse at catching a falling object other than a nerf ball has been mostly "oops a daisey"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
why the hell does this happen so often in the lower mainland? Does it happen frequently in other big cities?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: They say kids bounce! From that height the kid probably made it to the 4th floor balcony across the street.


Even if the child was as perfectly elastic as a spherical cow, she could only have bounced back to the third floor.
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

invictus2: vudukungfu: Did he land in a barrel of shaaaaaaaaaaving cream?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sKVCCcnHFw8]


THANK YOU
 
