(CTV News)   This is a hijacking. Take this plane to Moose Jaw   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 10:46 PM



Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better call ahead to the Moose Jaw tower so they can zamboni the runway before your arrival.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's it.  None of you guys can behave yourselves.  Nobody flies anymore.  Invest that money into  commercial cross-country buses.

Sorry.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
-Two polish Pilots are trying to land a plane
They approach the ground, but they really struggle with the runway. The plane nearly crashes, but they finally are able to land it.
"Jesus," one pilot says. "That was the shortest runway ever."
"Yeah, and did you see how wide it was?"
 
