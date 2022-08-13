 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLY Spokane)   As if getting arrested for breaking into a church isn't bad enough   (kxly.com) divider line
4
    More: Fail, Copyright, All rights reserved, Church of the Nazarene, Spokane, Washington, Spokane County, Washington, Deer Park, Washington, DEER PARK, burglary suspect  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2022 at 1:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Skunks are actually really cute if you don't piss them off. My brother found a litter of them on his farm years ago, the mother probably got hit by a car. It turns out animal control doesn't care about skunks and at least in Ohio at the time there was no local "skunk rescue" so they fed them for a week or two and let them back out in the wild. Probably not the best thing to do, but what the hell do you do with eight skunks?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
/Penelope Pussycat contemplating le suicide
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Deputy LePew reporting for duty!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sometimes karma is spelled HA-HA-HA....
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.