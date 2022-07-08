 Skip to content
(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month July 2022 voting for Main
44
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for July 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Friday, August 12, and ends Wednesday, August 17, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for July 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Does Tesla manufacture Elon's condoms, too?


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Look for the helpers... and the MDMA. Well, mostly the MDMA but also the helpers


Linked article: twitter.com
 
China says Asian nations should avoid being used as chess pieces in geopolitical game of poker, possibly because it's third down and the score is love-forty with all bases loaded


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Virus suspected in deaths of I.E. donkeys. Upgrade your ass to Edge


Linked article: ktla.com
 
You have died of dysentery


Linked article: zillow.com
 
Shop fined for using customer's truck to dump illegally. Authorities have twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy photographs with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was


Linked article: wxyz.com
 
Dating app for anti-vaxxers turns out to lack protection


Linked article: gizmodo.com
 
&shiat


Linked article: twitter.com
 
"Unconscious New York man is not missing Texan Jason Landry." I don't miss Jason either


Linked article: kxan.com
 
Well, that'll chap your ass: judge blocks applying sunscreen to Butte


Linked article: mtstandard.com
 
Troubled bridge over concrete washes. Will they close it down?


Linked article: ktla.com
 
"Covid's still going strong in this rumble, but Monkeypox looks to be going for a steel chair and-Wait, is that? BY GAWD THAT'S POLIO'S MUSIC"


Linked article: apnews.com
 
(•_•) ( •_•)⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) Covid


Linked article: cnn.com
 
It's System Administrator Appreciation Day. YOU'RE WELCOME


Linked article: nationaltoday.com
 
Texas kids get to read interesting books at "banned camp", unclear if the novelization of American Pie is on the shelves


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
ERCOT issues warning for possible rolling blackouts on Monday. There were past opportunities to connect the power grid to the American and Mexican Pavilions, but the Texas Pavilion loudly insisted on individual ruggedness


Linked article: kvue.com
 
It is gratifying to know that in these difficult economic times one industry tripled it's performance in 2021 - catalytic converter thefts. However the fourth quarter national meth sales reports are delayed due to Covid, and also meth


Linked article: caranddriver.com
 
The U.S. may be losing the fight against monkeypox. Also, the fight against gun violence. And theocracy. And misogyny. And white supremacy. Also misinformation, corporate corruption, climate change, crumbling infrastructure, and I'm running out of ch


Linked article: thehill.com
 
As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Hot UK weather dries up swamp revealing ancient fort, presumably two castles underneath


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Trump dead


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Judging from the headline, Jonathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal" found an audience in Virginia


Linked article: nbc29.com
 
P.E.I.-N.S. ferry evacuated after fire, causing dyslexic Farkers a good giggle or two


Linked article: cbc.ca
 
Our house, in the middle of the street


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Q: How do you fire a human cannonball in Wales? A: Caerphilly. Or not, as in this case


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Someone needs to make a call to the farm team


Linked article: wfla.com
 
Isn't this what the gig economy is all about - doing small tasks, so other people don't have to?


Linked article: bbc.com
 
On this day in history, in 1956, there were two ships off of Nantucket. One should have turned, but said 'fark it.' The radar, misread, resulted in many now dead, as passengers and crew kicked the bucket


Linked article: history.com
 
US Library of Congress names nation's 24th poet laureate/ Congratulations Ada Limón/ Her work doesn't rhyme either / Burma Shave


Linked article: npr.org
 
Lego terminates all its contracts in Russia, leaving them without tanks


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Naval Academy midshipman should have stuck to the rivers and the lakes that he was used to


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
ERs on the brink, UMs, UHs, and AHs precarious


Linked article: thestar.com
 
Looks like the ABC 7 chyron guy didn't get much sleep last night


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Teenage Mutant Weather Turtles


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Stormfront strikes DC, causing massive property damage and disrupting transfer of power. This is not a repeat from Jan. 6, 2021, but TFG's staffers plead the Fifth out of habit


Linked article: wusa9.com
 
Elon Musk pulls out for once


Linked article: axios.com
 
Uvalde City Council to investigate every city officer who responded to school massacre, which shouldn't take long since almost none of them actually did


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Abe shot. This is not a repeat from 1865


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
'No Way To Prevent This,' says only nation where mass shootings are planned weeks in advance with red flags online as warning signs


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
I think we have found Patient Zero


Linked article: aol.com
 
Milli Violinni


Linked article: wwmt.com
 
There is controversy around the book Where the Crawdads Sing, because we all know they are crayfish


Linked article: msn.com
 
Give this cetacean oration translation mechanization creation illustration a transformation


Linked article: pbs.twimg.com
 
