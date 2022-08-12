 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   With climate change getting worse, power rates going up and society breaking down, let's explore some ways to stay cool without AC...actually you know what, let's just take a nap. Yes a long nap would be much better   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Cool, HVAC, Hyperthermia, Air conditioning, Cooling technology, Evaporative cooler, unprecedented heat waves, Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, Uttar Pradesh  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Drink lots of liquids - it doesn't have to be water!"

e22d0640933e3c7f8c86-34aee0c49088be50e3ac6555f6c963fb.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spoiler: 3 of them rely on basic evaporative cooling still working rather than being completely ineffectual, as will increasingly be the case in the most uninhabitable regions of the planet.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wear my sunglasses, they make me cool.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we have AC we run 24 hours. fark your climate shiat
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought taking an afternoon nap was a Spanish thing.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Snohomish County, we have that dirty dirty soshulizms, so our rates are nice and stable. 👍
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: we have AC we run 24 hours. fark your climate shiat


Hey, if you have the solar power to run your AC, then screw what others think.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I thought taking an afternoon nap was a Spanish thing.


Oh no, afternoon naps are a long-standing tradition in my lineage and we're white ay eff.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in this house about 15 years now. This is the second year I didn't turn on the AC. It was a pretty mild summer here and I have high ceilings.

High ceilings are the key.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I thought taking an afternoon nap was a Spanish thing.


Yeah, how could different people all decide not to do hard work in the worst heat of a summer afternoon?  It goes against all common sense!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://inhabitat.com/this-amazing-bangladeshi-air-cooler-is-made-from-plastic-bottles-and-uses-no-electricity/
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: some_beer_drinker: we have AC we run 24 hours. fark your climate shiat

Hey, if you have the solar power to run your AC, then screw what others think.


my electricity comes out of the walls, like god intended.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How does this get past the mods? Oh nm it's from NPR the mods will let anything through with that one.  But why am I wasting my time commenting here. moving on.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I appreciate that the drooling was included as part of the napping.  The artist knows her naps.

/it ain't a good nap if I don't drool on the pillow
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I've been in this house about 15 years now. This is the second year I didn't turn on the AC. It was a pretty mild summer here and I have high ceilings.

High ceilings are the key.


I held out until after 4th of July which is a record for me. It was hot enough, but I was was just being cheap.  I suppose high ceilings are key to avoid - like all the rooms not on the ground floor - the ceilings aren't really that much higher from the floor, but the altitude is a little higher.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Your turn: Share tips from your culture on how to cope with heat

- Eat spicy foods.  The spice makes you sweat more, and if it's hot enough, the endorphin buzz will make you not care about the temperature.  And if it's really spicy, you'll get to spend half the next day holding an ice compress to your butthole.

- Take a scalding hot 135F shower.  It'll make you grateful for the 115F coolness.

- Go for a jog.  Movement through the air will feel like a nice breeze, and force evaporative cooling.

- Take a lawn chair to the supermarket, and lounge in the meat department.  They keep it cool there.  Plus, they have all the beer you can drink.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: How does this get past the mods? Oh nm it's from NPR the mods will let anything through with that one.  But why am I wasting my time commenting here. moving on.


Toodle...ooo
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peki: https://inhabitat.com/this-amazing-bangladeshi-air-cooler-is-made-from-plastic-bottles-and-uses-no-electricity/


No offense but that's pure BS, even crap electric AC units can drop temps in a poorly insulated trailer by 20F or 11 degrees C, more than twice what they claim they can. That's not an insignificant difference. Sure if I couldn't afford an electric AC and the power to run it I'd be ecstatic to have that drop, but I'm not giving up my AC for something that's "nearly as good" which is actually half as good plus doesn't do anything to drop humidity which is where most of the comfort benefit comes in around here.

Now I did see a black can heat collector that I've seriously thought about making, but unfortunately where I would put it is now where I park my trailer, so no free heart for the garage.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not impossible to set up a cross-draft in your home by controlling which windows are opened. Basements tend to stay cool; move down there, or use a fan to bing up the cooled basement air.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've seen lots of swamp coolers.
And many have used an old mop head, covered in algae.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NakedApe: I just wear my sunglasses, they make me cool.


Only at night dumpling.  I enjoy watching folks bouncing off rando. posts or mailboxes.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I've been in this house about 15 years now. This is the second year I didn't turn on the AC. It was a pretty mild summer here and I have high ceilings.

High ceilings are the key.


I have high ceilings and it's the hottest I have seen in my life.  Ac is keeping up but it's running a LOT and I just cleaned the inside and outside coils and went to a lower Merv filter to increase airflow.  Lucky I have enough solar that it's all free but that's not helping the lawn.  My sprinklers are set the same every year and even with adding 10 minutes per zone it's all brown, everyone's lawn is brown, turning brown or crab grass which loves the hear.
I have never seen a year like this, 1 benefit, I don't need the pool heater so that's nice.
Also, I can't believe how hot the car is when left outside, I'm amazed the electronics don't get fried.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: Peki: https://inhabitat.com/this-amazing-bangladeshi-air-cooler-is-made-from-plastic-bottles-and-uses-no-electricity/

No offense but that's pure BS, even crap electric AC units can drop temps in a poorly insulated trailer by 20F or 11 degrees C, more than twice what they claim they can. That's not an insignificant difference. Sure if I couldn't afford an electric AC and the power to run it I'd be ecstatic to have that drop, but I'm not giving up my AC for something that's "nearly as good" which is actually half as good plus doesn't do anything to drop humidity which is where most of the comfort benefit comes in around here.

Now I did see a black can heat collector that I've seriously thought about making, but unfortunately where I would put it is now where I park my trailer, so no free heart for the garage.


I know we don't normally read articles on Fark, but usually we at least read the Fark headlines.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It has always seemed odd to me the nine-to-five. I've always preferred more of a swing shift. It's odd that everybody does everything at the same time. Even when it makes no sense and is a great detriment.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: it's from NPR, the mods will let anything through


Try submitting one of their articles that are skeptical of ACC.

You'll soon change your tune.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The marines did a study of effective cooling techniques for soldiers in hot climates under heavy physical stress. A metal ball chilled in your freezer, then held in your hand, will swiftly chill your blood thru the many capillaries in the hand.  This can also be done with icewater in ziplock bags, bags of frozen veggies, and gel packs held in the hands. you will need to take breaks to prevent frostbite, or not chill the object as much.    A gell-lined glove would also work. As does sitting in a tub without heating the water, or using a footbath, same principle of using an area with lots of capillaries close to the skin surface to transfer heat and cool your blood.
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NakedApe: I just wear my sunglasses, they make me cool.


Ever thought about taking up smoking?  It's like, doubling down on cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't have A/C and it's 100 plus in the shade? You gonna be hot. Don't buy leather furniture.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am fortunate that I can open my windows in the evening, once the outside temp goes below 80 degrees F, then let the house cool down to about 70 degrees by mornin'. House then takes all day to heat up to 80, which means the A/C may or may not have to operate depending on the indoor humidity level.

A/C is great for removing humidity with the bonus of nice dry, cool air. Swamp coolers are great, too, as long as it's not humid outside. Ceiling fans: yes.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peki: https://inhabitat.com/this-amazing-bangladeshi-air-cooler-is-made-from-plastic-bottles-and-uses-no-electricity/


Seems.complex for a wind diverted.  We have crank out windows that go in each direction on every side of the house but they only cool the hoise at night.  When it's 95 degrees and 80% humidity it's no help.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Once again I'm reminded why I want to live in an underground concrete earth-sheltered home.  Here in Ohio, you could get by with just a dehumidifier most of the summer.  Temps at 6' below ground don't get that warm, even in summer.  I mean, the average high is 84 and average low is 65, so average temp is probably mid 70s.  Factor in to that the average temperature year-round is 55 (which is the temperature at about 15' down), and you have a house that's near perfect temp all summer and cheap to heat in the winter.  No windows, though.  Very unlikely to burn down such a home, as long as you construct the inside out of non-combustibles.  The only thing you'd really be able to burn would be contents.  No issues with termites, tornadoes, wind, freezing temps, etc.  Such a house would never get below 45 unless you left the door open to the outside for a long time.  With all the waste heat in a modern house, you'd probably stay around 55 inside even without heat, and heating a house like that is cheap.  On my land, I could build it with a one end walk-out onto a hill, which also pretty much guarantees it'll never flood unless we end up with 15' of water for some reason.  Oh well, I can dream.  If I ever do build that type of home, I think I'd try to do solar with a battery for night time.  I wouldn't want the power to fail and to be living in a mine.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm in Canada. It hit 23 degrees this summer (that's 7800 degrees for you Yanks). I bought an air conditioner. Pry it from my cold, dead hands, you will. I'm going to run that motherfarker in the winter, because I like the noise it makes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: A/C is great for removing humidity


This is what's so perplexing about Europe's hostility to A/C.

It may not get all that hot up in its northern reaches, but it looks like it's perpetually humid, which is much worse, comfort-wise.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your turn: Share tips from your culture on how to cope with heat

Also:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know where you all live, but our average summer temp here in Midwest is hell. My house is 4100sqft. My thermostat is set to 68F. My summer bills are only about 120 more than winter ones, around $240 per month vs $120 a month. I'll stick to having AC.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Smoke Kools
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dbaggins: some_beer_drinker: we have AC we run 24 hours. fark your climate shiat

Hey, if you have the solar power to run your AC, then screw what others think.

my electricity comes out of the walls, like god intended.


Oh, I see.  You're causing all this.    I hope children know to hate you.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in Florida. Swamp coolers won't do sh*t here because I already live in a swamp.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cold showers, their not just for supressing your throbbing biological urges anymore
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
exercise in the very early morning.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zerkalo: Cold showers


Hot drinks (coffee, tea, whatever). People will think you're crazy, but there's nothing better for cooling off on a hot day.

Something about the introduced heat triggering an opening up of the capillaries at the skins surface, improving heat loss.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.