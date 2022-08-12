 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, especially the water (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
206 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 9:12 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Hollywood movie have taught me any thing, it is that Vegas casinos keep vast amounts of paper cash on hand in the basements.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking dry lakes, how do they work?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But it's a dry flood.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's so dry, we desperately need rain!"

"No, not like that!"
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So Lake Mead is full now?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, you guys know this climate change business?  It's going to get epic.
 
gyorg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The casinos will be fine. Had anyone checked on the folks who live in the tunnels that carry away the flood water? A taxi driver said the gov issues evacuation warnings but I haven't seen any reporting on the effect to _those_ people.
 
