(BBC-US)   Gunman kills 10 in Montenegro after "a family dispute". The other half of the country's population to observe 3 days of mourning   (bbc.com)
    More: Sad, Montenegro, city of Cetinje, Law, suspected shooter, Budva, Kotor, The Capital, Family  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Montenegro, please.
 
Daer21
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
www.theonion.com/no-way-to-prevent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-r-1848971668/

Oblig
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For those of you who aren't sure, Montenegro is NOT in the Caribbean.

Because some people in our nation don't have maps. Such as.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have had a dream to go and stay at the hotel Cruiser just north of the Albanian Border in Montenegro for literally years now

HOTEL CRUISER: Lounge Bar & Restaurant [4k]
Youtube vIGpgZsA1Y4


all because of this video it's about 8 years old I think
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rina - Per ty
Youtube --6SJrmeVXs
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After killing three members of the same family who were staying at his house, officials said the 34-year-old gunman left the property and fatally shot seven local residents using the same hunting rifle.

I asked them nicely to stop texting and tweeting during dinner. Did they listen? NO! It's my house, goddamnit! I had to do something! In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have killed the neighbors.

/But, but he was stopped by a good guy with a gun!
 
thomasvista
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Dolores Montenegro
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only they had banned hunting rifles.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hugram: Montenegro, please.


My day is complete as I giggle like a 10 year old.

/aisle
//pasta
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet they were fighting over those fried sammiches.
 
pd2001
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I bet they were fighting over those fried sammiches.


Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP Count of Montenegro.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

allthesametome: For those of you who aren't sure, Montenegro is NOT in the Caribbean.

Because some people in our nation don't have maps. Such as.


Montenegro has coverage in Geoguessr, so I know exactly where it is.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Haven't these poor people seen enough aggressive dickwads?

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nero Wolfe and Archie Goodwin are on the case.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  Montenegro was the homeland of Rex Stout's wonderful fictional detective, Nero Wolfe.  (Stout wrote mystery novels featuring Wolfe and his assistant Archie Goodwin from the 30's through the 70's.)

(Wolfe had become a naturalized American citizen before the series began.)
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
RIP Hugo Montenegro

"The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" by Hugo Montenegro and His Orchestra
Youtube qd_7Bnxblo4
 
Stargazer86
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only 10? Rookie numbers.
 
