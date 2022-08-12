 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Warrant unsealed: Documents stealed, pardons dealed (PDF)   (storage.courtlistener.com) divider line
296
296 Comments
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms,

That will be amended once they inventory all of the burner toilet rooms.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2A - Various classified/TS/SCI documents

Oh he farked...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OTUS. Bet he just went nuts when he read that.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoops. FPOTUS that is
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, uh... Indictment when?

/Not sure if I want it today
//Not sure if our bodies could handle it
///
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: OTUS. Bet he just went nuts when he read that.


LawPD: Whoops. FPOTUS that is


No. OTUS it is

Orange Treasonist Under Surveillance
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this part:

a. Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are located, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes;

They just hit the farking lotto on that!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PLEASE PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT WHAT YOU FOUND, GARLAND!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: PLEASE PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT WHAT YOU FOUND, GARLAND!


There is already a grand jury. That is how the docs were subpoenaed in the first place.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: PLEASE PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT WHAT YOU FOUND, GARLAND!


Me too,  man.
Me too.
Please let this be the day.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: null: PLEASE PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT WHAT YOU FOUND, GARLAND!

There is already a grand jury. That is how the docs were subpoenaed in the first place.


Might I remind you that two grand juries refused to indict Deshame Cosby and he's set to start the f*cking game tonight(?)

Again, PLEASE DO SOMETHING!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: OTUS. Bet he just went nuts when he read that.


Everyone: "OTUSBurg?!?"
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: PLEASE PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT WHAT YOU FOUND, GARLAND!


Do you think they just woke up today and discovered this shiat?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should pardon President Trump so we can move this country back to the center where it belongs. I am very independent thinker
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x539]
[Fark user image 425x540]


I can't be the only one who hopes they ring up each "Miscellaneous <X> Documents" as a separate charge, right?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why use the term "FPOTUS" when there's already a perfectly good "TFG"
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, today you're doing an especially bad job of not being my personal erotica site.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popcorn futures
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: 2A - Various classified/TS/SCI documents

Oh he farked...


he super farked.

you don't just "accidentally" walk out of a SCIF with TS/SCI material. You do that shiat knowingly. He (or whoever he ordered to do it) is farked six ways to sunday.

/5+ years per document?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "45 Room" Seriously?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Biden should pardon President Trump so we can move this country back to the center where it belongs. I am very independent thinker


Biden isn't going to do shiat to save Trump. I'm not even sure another GOP president after Biden would do shiat to save Trump. Trump is going to go down as the first president to get convicted on the farking Espionage Act
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that where the Epstein photo albums were stored?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: 2A - Various classified/TS/SCI documents

Oh he farked...


I can only hope.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone watching the terrorist-o-sphere after the doc reveal? Morbidly curious about the frenzy the Y'alliban is whipping themselves into.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


Yeah you can seal that back up and leave it in the attic, thanks
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms,


He's a man of the people. I can see why he is so relatable to the NASCAR crowd.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The locations to be searched include the "45 Office,"

*rolls eyes*
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, uh... Indictment when?

/Not sure if I want it today
//Not sure if our bodies could handle it
///[y.yarn.co image 400x300]


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potatoes peeled.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Palined Parenthood: Biden should pardon President Trump so we can move this country back to the center where it belongs. I am very independent thinker

Biden isn't going to do shiat to save Trump. I'm not even sure another GOP president after Biden would do shiat to save Trump. Trump is going to go down as the first president to get convicted on the farking Espionage Act


His death would stop all investigation.  He would effectively get away with it.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: The "45 Room" Seriously?


Yeah, it'll be a fun stop on the tour after we own his entire farking shiat show, property, and grave site.

Everyone who wants can buy their own Ivanka or Melania to fark with a half flaccid penis when the tour stop at the 45 room. Fun for the whole gang.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...They'd better have an absolutely bullet proof reason to have 18 USC 793 on there...

...That's mother fucking serious.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great, the Liters are here.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe somethin' gonna happen now?
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
get thicced!
 
joen00b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAR PEEPEE TAPE? WHAR?
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Is that where the Epstein photo albums were stored?


No. Filmed and produced. Starring --([ CARRIER LOST
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: OTUS. Bet he just went nuts when he read that.


WHAT'S THAT, MISTER LOOTHOR?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or
other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071 , or 1519,"

18 U.S. Code § 793 - Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information
18 U.S. Code § 2071 - Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally
18 U.S. Code § 1519 - Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy

In some cases, it's the crime AND the cover-up.
 
Displayed 50 of 296 comments


