(BBC)   How hot is it Ireland? Well, for the first time in 400 years they've had to take King Puck (a wild goat) down off his 50ft tall throne   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
23
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They all hit the beach it was so hot....
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mid 20s C is like upper 70s for all the US folk
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a tiny cage. WTF

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totes McGotes
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here... my favourite line from the article is "The fair, one of Ireland's oldest festivals and running for 400 years, sees a goat-catcher retrieve the animal from the MacGillycuddy's Reeks."

So much to unpack...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: That's a tiny cage. WTF

[Fark user image 850x478]


Oh, and it's a wild goat they capture for the fair. He's gotta be terrified.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: That's a tiny cage. WTF

[Fark user image image 850x478]


It's a wild goat. Damn Skippy you want it contained. The domestic ones will eat the tires off your service van and look at you with those demonic eyes and ask if if you got more. They'll charge ya for shiats and giggles and hope to headbutt you.

You ain't tethering it. It gonna eat the tether. The metal tower probably gets the eats too. Cause it's a farking goat and things like gravity and "inedible" do not apply to them.

The only appropriate use for em is to slice their throat in an offering to whatever God you think deserves the blood of a born asshole.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that mean all firstborn males in Ireland must be sent to the Queen of England for bonded servitude?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've got to side with ARAN on this one.  Besides, mechanical festival animals can be much cooler. anyway.

A 400-year-old festival has the world's largest walking robot
Youtube KPPiOFaAlig
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If that goat is over 400 years old, a little heat ain't gonna hurt him.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pert: Subby here... my favourite line from the article is "The fair, one of Ireland's oldest festivals and running for 400 years, sees a goat-catcher retrieve the animal from the MacGillycuddy's Reeks."

So much to unpack...


Drove through this town while doing the Ring of Kerry.... we missed the goat and dang Ireland is beautiful
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


David shall restore amends
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Damn Skippy you want it contained... You ain't tethering it. It gonna eat the tether. The metal tower probably gets the eats too. Cause... things like gravity and "inedible" do not apply to them...

The only appropriate use for em is to slice their throat in an offering to whatever God you think deserves the blood of a born asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Link from that page: Debbie Downer decides to rain on some goat's adventure...

Puck Fair festival asked to leave goat out of it - BBC News
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since TFA didn't bother to explain it: the most popular origin story for the King Puck Fair is that when Oliver Cromwell was rampaging through western Ireland, a wild goat saw the approaching army and fled into the town of Killorglin.  In doing so, it warned the townspeople that Cromwell's army was approaching, and thus they had time to fortify and successfully repel Cromwell's attack.  The annual fair is the town's way of thanking the wild goats for having saved the town.

This story is almost certainly wrong, because Cromwell's Irish campaign took place from 1649-1650, and the oldest surviving written record of the King Puck Fair dates to 1613 (and the fair probably goes back much farther than that).  But, like most Irish legends, it's still a fun story.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: They all hit the beach it was so hot....
[i.imgur.com image 516x474]


cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IgG4: Mid 20s C is like upper 70s for all the US folk


28c mid-afternoon, 31c in some places, Mr. firey-balls
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: That's a tiny cage. WTF

[Fark user image 850x478]


There's absolutely no room for splooting in that cage. If goats sploot. I don't know. But in the heat they should at the very least have some splooting space. It's good that the goat wasn't forced to be in there.

Splooting splooting splooting.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone should ask this. So, here goes: What is a Puck King goat doing on a 50ft (15m) stand in the first place?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Someone should ask this. So, here goes: What is a Puck King goat doing on a 50ft (15m) stand in the first place?


PuckKing sweating goatballs. You know how PuckKing hot it is?!?!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
King Goat bleated, "Puck this. I am out of here."
 
