(NBC 15 Madison)   Anybody need to take a pit stop?   (nbc15.com) divider line
16
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shhiiiiiiiiiiiii......
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pit stop you say?

jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they full?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i worked adjacent to an outdoor concert venue for a couple of summers and one of the worst jobs i didn't know existed was a guy that would come out not to replace the port-o-lets, but drive to each one with his tanker truck, suck out the previous nights contents, and then replace it with blue-goo.  Mad respect for someone that does that.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh shhiiiiiiiiiiiii......


I knew someone was going to say this, but I thought with only 4 posts I had an outside shot of getting in in time to post it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: i worked adjacent to an outdoor concert venue for a couple of summers and one of the worst jobs i didn't know existed was a guy that would come out not to replace the port-o-lets, but drive to each one with his tanker truck, suck out the previous nights contents, and then replace it with blue-goo.  Mad respect for someone that does that.


I bet his friends called him Cousin Eddie.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: HighlanderRPI: Oh shhiiiiiiiiiiiii......

I knew someone was going to say this, but I thought with only 4 posts I had an outside shot of getting in in time to post it.


Sorry for dropping a deuce on your plans!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: HoratioGates: HighlanderRPI: Oh shhiiiiiiiiiiiii......

I knew someone was going to say this, but I thought with only 4 posts I had an outside shot of getting in in time to post it.

Sorry for dropping a deuce on your plans!


That's okay.  I don't really give a cr*p.  It was an excrement comment to make.  :)
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alex "I didn't think it was" Hilarios commented
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: i worked adjacent to an outdoor concert venue for a couple of summers and one of the worst jobs i didn't know existed was a guy that would come out not to replace the port-o-lets, but drive to each one with his tanker truck, suck out the previous nights contents, and then replace it with blue-goo.  Mad respect for someone that does that.


I saw a whole row of them blow over at Taste of Chicago once, when a huge gust "mini derecho?" blew in off Lake Michigan.

I've also never liked following one of those flatbeds. I realize all the weight is in the lower level, but the side rails or strapping always seems inadequately low.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: HighlanderRPI: Oh shhiiiiiiiiiiiii......

I knew someone was going to say this, but I thought with only 4 posts I had an outside shot of getting in in time to post it.



Well, at least you didn't lose your sh*t over it
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, the roads are shiatty most-times anyways.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peat got his license back, oh shiat

https://www.fark.com/comments/12506874/This-weeks-port-a-potty-race-was-brought-to-you-by-a-trucker-in-Waukesha-Wisconsin
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 500x386]


The real turdis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
