(Politico) NewsFlash TFG under investigation for potential obstruction of justice, Espionage Act violations, ketchup abuse   (politico.com) divider line
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless this week! Not sure I can be any more excited.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM HUP
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is gonna happen. And that sucks. But we need to accept it and move on and let him die ignored.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, an Eeyore, really really want to believe something gonna happen over this.

Please make me regret my Eeyore stance.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
godfarkingdamnit where is the edit button
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, are raerae's towels even dry yet from earlier?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: LOCK HIM HUP


ELECTRIC CHAIR AS PER HISTORY!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarothin: [Fark user image 423x393]


That's funny, but it could totally be true, which makes it even funnier.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: godfarkingdamnit where is the edit button


Drew has it in a safe in his basement, no pad lock.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: I, an Eeyore, really really want to believe something gonna happen over this.

Please make me regret my Eeyore stance.


The Catsup abuse charge is the one most likely to stick.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, he's crimed so much I can't keep track of the crimes anymore. Last week, it was investigations into insurrection. This week, espionage. I can't begin to imagine what next week will bring.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. That guy was the President, too.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Nothing is gonna happen. And that sucks. But we need to accept it and move on and let him die ignored.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: JFC, he's crimed so much I can't keep track of the crimes anymore. Last week, it was investigations into insurrection. This week, espionage. I can't begin to imagine what next week will bring.


Announcement of his presidential run in 2024
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: JFC, he's crimed so much I can't keep track of the crimes anymore. Last week, it was investigations into insurrection. This week, espionage. I can't begin to imagine what next week will bring.


Trial at The Hague for war crimes and genocide, at the rate things are increasing.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really starting to think we maybe shouldn't have elected that guy.
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG has repeatedly called people traitors to America.

Every accusation, a confession.

Every. Single. One.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word of the day is Rosenberg
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: JFC, he's crimed so much I can't keep track of the crimes anymore. Last week, it was investigations into insurrection. This week, espionage. I can't begin to imagine what next week will bring.


Chewing gum in line.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now T H I S is a Friday drop!
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My next wish would be a televised perp walk in hand cuffs
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Ass_Master_Flash: godfarkingdamnit where is the edit button

Drew has it in a safe in his basement, no pad lock.


I have to buy Top Secret Fark to edit posts. Thats 40 bucks a month
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherklausfuchser.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: 151: Nothing is gonna happen. And that sucks. But we need to accept it and move on and let him die ignored.

[c.tenor.com image 298x220]


I meant that no consequences will happen as a result. And again, I wish it would. I'd love to see him broke, in prison, crying baby biatch tears. But it's never ever going to happen. All we can do is let him go off in obscurity, which is his worst nightmare.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump dick sucking will commence, without any interruption, I'm sure.

The Trumplicans, and Republicans that still make excuses for him, are just an anus-licking cult.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday: "We demand an explanation!"

Today: "Stop saying those things!"
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump shoulda stuck to tabloids and reality TV. Politics was way out of his lane.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd already be locked up, if not for Pelosi's and Biden's secret plan to centerizetm the investigation with needless centerism.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


This week has been one of the greats.  I'm gonna look like a golden raisin by the end of August if this continues.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Now T H I S is a Friday drop!


The Friday drop we want to see and he needs to get involves a length of hempen rope.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up and convict him.
If he's out of the election he won't split the vote and the republican's will have a chance.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe those are executable offenses.

Please, proceed.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See you in court, biatch.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them's serious crimes.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that this is over. They got their classified docs back and they'll call it a wrap. The powerful aren't held accountable in America, so he's not going to get dinged for having them in the first place.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: If he's out of the election he won't split the vote and the republican's will have a chance.


He wasn't going to run as an independent anyway.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Farker predicted TFG had poisoned classified documents that, if sold or otherwise distributed, would lead exclusively back to him.

I'm beginning to think that prediction has serious merit (as opposed to basic merit).
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll gladly pay for the rope they use to hang the traitor ..
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, said the FBI's move was "not just unprecedented, but unnecessary -- and now they are leaking lies and innuendos to try to explain away the weaponization of government against their dominant political opponent. This is outrageous."

"This is outrageous, truly, truly, truly outrageous"
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DoJ: Do you have classified docs?
Trump: Nope!
DoJ: We think you might - we're gonna issue a search warrant and have the FBI swing by.
Trump: Okie-dokie!
FBI: We found classified docs.
Trump: You planted them!
FBI: Here's the property receipt.
Trump: The search warrant is full of lies!
DoJ: Can we release the search warrant?
Trump: ...um, Obama took classified stuff, too!
NARA: No, he didn't.
Trump: ...the FBI's move was "not just unprecedented, but unnecessary -- and now they are leaking lies and innuendos to try to explain away the weaponization of government against their dominant political opponent. This is outrageous."

Can we just farking arrest him already? Before he and his family flees the country?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: JFC, he's crimed so much I can't keep track of the crimes anymore. Last week, it was investigations into insurrection. This week, espionage. I can't begin to imagine what next week will bring.


That has been Trump's MO for decades. Overwhelm and paralyze law enforcement, then use every legal glitch to hold off repercussions for decades until they fade away.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The FBI planted those documents there, I never had them.  Never had them.  Fake news.  What would I want them for?  What would I do with them?  This is a political hit job, a witch hunt.  It's shameful, it's disgusting, I should have disbanded the corrupt and incompetent FBI before I left office, and the DOJ took they're a total disgrace to America!"
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear secrets aren't explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, so TFG did nothing wrong. Chessmate, libs.
 
