 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   If you're a building power wash company, discharging your waste bleach in a nearby creek may not be a wise financial move   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Oncorhynchus, Federal government of the United States, Salmon, President of the United States, Salman Rushdie, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Donald Trump, Prime minister  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 6:12 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's amazing how many company decisions are made by someone tired Adan 8 hour shift at the bottom of the pay scale.
 
adamatari
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is if you don't get caught, or conversely if you only get caught occasionally and the fines are less than the cost of doing the right thing.

Externalities are exactly how capitalism makes money.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bah! All those damn environmental regulations are making it so's a man can't do business anymore! Harrumph!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy fark why isn't this being tried as ecoterrorism? It does count based on the letter of the law.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On the case:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ less than a minute ago  
farking bastards.

But I honestly don't expect anything else from the backwards ass hillbillies on Vancouver Island.
They think propane and wood burning stoves are the height of environmental friendly heating options and until a couple years ago dumped their sewage untreated into the ocean.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.