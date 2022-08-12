 Skip to content
(AutoEvolution)   Australia, the continent where everything is trying to kill you. Even Google maps   (autoevolution.com) divider line
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article doesn't say what type of car they drove. I'm guessing a Subaru Outback.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Article doesn't say what type of car they drove. I'm guessing a Subaru Outback.


There is a LOT of Australia where driving "roads" required a top-of-the-range 4WD. I once went on a camping trip with a friend around the very northernmost bits of South Australia in a Toyota Landcruiser and the only other vehicles we saw for days were Toyota Landcruisers. Not only would a Subaru Outback let you down, nobody would risk it in a Mitsubishi Pajero or a Range Rover.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mapquest tried to lead me the wrong way around Donner Lake one time

/That was years ago, and I still don't trust apps
 
Dave2042
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Queenslanders
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Google maps has no idea...whether a road is appropriate or not.

Mmhm. Probably a better idea than a person asking Google maps for help. Know what they would call a human that would offer directions without knowing whether they were safe?

the driver had better stick with the safer route, despite the increased ETA.

Uh yeah. If I've turned to Google maps I don't know that there IS an alternative route, let alone a safer one. For that matter I don't know that the current suggestion is unsafe.
 
markhwt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will 8 tiny face-punching deer pull a sled to safety - or will they head straight to the south pole to Alternate Santa's workshop?
 
