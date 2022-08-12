 Skip to content
Guess where you won't get to use Medicare for gender-affirming care
    More: Florida, Medicine, U.S. state, United States, big picture, medical societies, dangerous mix of politics, Last week, Florida's medical board  
760 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 3:20 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medicaid, not Medicare, subby. Medicare is the "after 65" health insurance. Medicaid is the insurance for low-income people.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact: DeSantis is an evil POS and so is anyone who supports him.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medicaid, not Medicare, subby. Medicare is the "after 65" health insurance. Medicaid is the insurance for low-income people.


Truth.  Though to be honest I can't think of a whole lot of Medicare-covered stuff that really falls under the umbrella of "gender-affirming."

But they will cover a vacuum erection system (HCPCS L7900) so I guess we know who's picking policy.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And Medicare is run by the feds while Medicaid is run by the states. Desantis can't do anything about Medicare (yet)


And Medicare is run by the feds while Medicaid is run by the states. Desantis can't do anything about Medicare (yet)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone warned us about the Panels.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How surprising, coming from Commander DeathSantis.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess where you won't get to use Medicare for gender-affirming care

TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt there are many gender affirming doctors who would take Medicaid payout amounts. Most specialists won't because they aren't paid enough to keep the lights on.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida joined at least 10 other states

I mean, you had a better than 20% chance.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was going to say, is there much demand for Medicare payments for gender-affirming care?  I'd think they'd be pretty well set by that age.


I was going to say, is there much demand for Medicare payments for gender-affirming care?  I'd think they'd be pretty well set by that age.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandpa  is in the nursing home and Is bored.

He needs some boobs of his own to play with.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But DeSantis and the garbage who love him don't want to even risk the possibility that someone they think is icky could use Medicaid to get care they think is gross.


But DeSantis and the garbage who love him don't want to even risk the possibility that someone they think is icky could use Medicaid to get care they think is gross.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead, Medicaid is being used for conversion therapy
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14th Amendment.  Florida's law is irrelevant.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gender affirming care isn't just surgery.

It also includes hormone treatments and monitoring, hair removal, puberty blockers, voice training, and probably a bunch of stuff I'm not familiar with on the FtM side of things.


Gender affirming care isn't just surgery.

It also includes hormone treatments and monitoring, hair removal, puberty blockers, voice training, and probably a bunch of stuff I'm not familiar with on the FtM side of things.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulchpuppy: Unobtanium: Medicaid, not Medicare, subby. Medicare is the "after 65" health insurance. Medicaid is the insurance for low-income people.

Truth.  Though to be honest I can't think of a whole lot of Medicare-covered stuff that really falls under the umbrella of "gender-affirming."

But they will cover a vacuum erection system (HCPCS L7900) so I guess we know who's picking policy.


Hope all these turds get one of these up the poop chute.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Desantis always looks left when gender affirmation is mentioned.  Or when he's crossing the road.


Desantis always looks left when gender affirmation is mentioned.  Or when he's crossing the road.

Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Medic  Medic Medic  Medic  Medic  Medic ...  Care  or Aid  ....Two different things subby.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do we consider "gender-affirming care" something that people need, or just something that people want?

I mean, I already know how most of Fark is going to answer that (i.e. "need") because to not give that answer it to invoke the wrath of the Thought Police, but I still wonder how that poll would turn out on a national level... or heck, even just one done in Florida.

Then again, I look at what is being done and not just who is doing it.  I despise DeSantis as much as anyone else, but I'm not going to put spite ahead of reason.  He will, sure, but I won't lower myself to his level.

Thus I am compelled to ask: Is all this inevitable booing because you truly believe that medicaid should cover this, or are you just reflexively defending something because DeSantis opposes it?  Meaning that if it wasn't DeSantis doing this would you feel the same?

What if a Democrat said "Sorry, but Medicaid is for when bad things happen to you, not for voluntary medical treatment.  Medicaid is for medical treatments that you need, not for things that you want.  It's there to put a cast on your broken arm, not cover your rhinoplasty nose job because your schnoz made you feel insecure."

Would you think that was a reasonable assertion or would denounce them like everyone else?  Would you honestly claim that "gender-affirming care" is right up there in importance with making sure that little Timmy gets his insulin and Suzie's mom not losing the house after she fell off her bike?  That it is absolutely something that people need the government to help paying for with in the same way that a poor person laying in hospital bed with influenza needs help?

Personally, I can't wait to sign up for a chin job, a tummy tuck, a nice dermal scrub, a tooth whitening, having a few moles & freckles removed and a spa treatment.  I'll send you the bill.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

He always has that stupid look on his face.

Desantis always looks left when gender affirmation is mentioned.  Or when he's crossing the road.

[Fark user image 425x238]


He always has that stupid look on his face.

BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

So your point is Medicaid care is mostly devoid of specialists?


So your point is Medicaid care is mostly devoid of specialists?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Unobtanium: Medicaid, not Medicare, subby. Medicare is the "after 65" health insurance. Medicaid is the insurance for low-income people.

I was going to say, is there much demand for Medicare payments for gender-affirming care?  I'd think they'd be pretty well set by that age.


Keep in mind that while the aged are a huge bulk of Medicare recipients there is also the disabled population.

Also, I don't think we should get in the trap of thinking younger generations invented gender dysphoria. There may well be older people that feel they can finally take advantage of long overdue progressive views
 
JessieL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Do we consider "gender-affirming care" something that people need, or just something that people want?

I mean, I already know how most of Fark is going to answer that (i.e. "need") because to not give that answer it to invoke the wrath of the Thought Police, but I still wonder how that poll would turn out on a national level... or heck, even just one done in Florida.

Then again, I look at what is being done and not just who is doing it.  I despise DeSantis as much as anyone else, but I'm not going to put spite ahead of reason.  He will, sure, but I won't lower myself to his level.

Thus I am compelled to ask: Is all this inevitable booing because you truly believe that medicaid should cover this, or are you just reflexively defending something because DeSantis opposes it?  Meaning that if it wasn't DeSantis doing this would you feel the same?

What if a Democrat said "Sorry, but Medicaid is for when bad things happen to you, not for voluntary medical treatment.  Medicaid is for medical treatments that you need, not for things that you want.  It's there to put a cast on your broken arm, not cover your rhinoplasty nose job because your schnoz made you feel insecure."

Would you think that was a reasonable assertion or would denounce them like everyone else?  Would you honestly claim that "gender-affirming care" is right up there in importance with making sure that little Timmy gets his insulin and Suzie's mom not losing the house after she fell off her bike?  That it is absolutely something that people need the government to help paying for with in the same way that a poor person laying in hospital bed with influenza needs help?

Personally, I can't wait to sign up for a chin job, a tummy tuck, a nice dermal scrub, a tooth whitening, having a few moles & freckles removed and a spa treatment.  I'll send you the bill.


That's a lot of "just asking questions" that have very clear answers from scientists and doctors that you could easily Google if you're genuinely curious about the subject.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Do we consider "gender-affirming care" something that people need, or just something that people want?

I mean, I already know how most of Fark is going to answer that (i.e. "need") because to not give that answer it to invoke the wrath of the Thought Police, but I still wonder how that poll would turn out on a national level... or heck, even just one done in Florida.

Then again, I look at what is being done and not just who is doing it.  I despise DeSantis as much as anyone else, but I'm not going to put spite ahead of reason.  He will, sure, but I won't lower myself to his level.

Thus I am compelled to ask: Is all this inevitable booing because you truly believe that medicaid should cover this, or are you just reflexively defending something because DeSantis opposes it?  Meaning that if it wasn't DeSantis doing this would you feel the same?

What if a Democrat said "Sorry, but Medicaid is for when bad things happen to you, not for voluntary medical treatment.  Medicaid is for medical treatments that you need, not for things that you want.  It's there to put a cast on your broken arm, not cover your rhinoplasty nose job because your schnoz made you feel insecure."

Would you think that was a reasonable assertion or would denounce them like everyone else?  Would you honestly claim that "gender-affirming care" is right up there in importance with making sure that little Timmy gets his insulin and Suzie's mom not losing the house after she fell off her bike?  That it is absolutely something that people need the government to help paying for with in the same way that a poor person laying in hospital bed with influenza needs help?

Personally, I can't wait to sign up for a chin job, a tummy tuck, a nice dermal scrub, a tooth whitening, having a few moles & freckles removed and a spa treatment.  I'll send you the bill.


Man. You do Reagan proud to devalue health issues that are mental at their base. Our country will be A LOT better when people realize that mental health issues are just as real and urgent as physical.

Which portions of YOUR care should we put up for national vote? Considering 75% of your care will go to keeping you selfishly clinging to life those last couple years instead of making what life you reasonably have more livable, we should vote for the death squads.

And by that measure is "preventative care" truly necessary?
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am fully in favor of people changing their gender/anatomy through surgery/hormones. I just can't stand the new name for it as it is misleading language.

I guess I'm a bigot.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Gender affirming"?  Don't you mean "science denying"?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How can someone too young to consent to sex, and too young to get a tattoo, be old enough to get elective surgery to lop off body parts or get an addadicktome?  And yes, I am including circumcision in this as well.
If someone is too young to make a life altering decision then they are too young to make any life altering decisions.
Once they are an adult, they can get whatever elective modifications they want.
 
JessieL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ravage: How can someone too young to consent to sex, and too young to get a tattoo, be old enough to get elective surgery to lop off body parts or get an addadicktome?  And yes, I am including circumcision in this as well.
If someone is too young to make a life altering decision then they are too young to make any life altering decisions.
Once they are an adult, they can get whatever elective modifications they want.


That's not a thing that happens.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

https://mynorthwest.com/3296653/rantz-washington-laws-permit-teen-gender-reassignment-surgery-parental-consent/amp/

I guess that the doctors could stop them.
If someone is too young to make a life altering decision then they are too young to make any life altering decisions.
Once they are an adult, they can get whatever elective modifications they want.

That's not a thing that happens.


https://mynorthwest.com/3296653/rantz-washington-laws-permit-teen-gender-reassignment-surgery-parental-consent/amp/

I guess that the doctors could stop them.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ravage: How can someone too young to consent to sex, and too young to get a tattoo, be old enough to get elective surgery to lop off body parts or get an addadicktome?  And yes, I am including circumcision in this as well.
If someone is too young to make a life altering decision then they are too young to make any life altering decisions.
Once they are an adult, they can get whatever elective modifications they want.


Or, rather to have it forced on them at an age when they can't possibly do anything about it. This is where intersex activism and anti-circumcision activism overlap.
 
JessieL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KeepOffMyLawn: "Gender affirming"?  Don't you mean "science denying"?


No. Fox News, Facebook, and 3rd grade biology are not the final word on the science.

https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-science-of-biological-sex/
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You should know your gender by the time you are 65 years old.

I wouldn't expect Medicare to pay to affirm that for you.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That's explicitly what the article covers.  Medicaid is being prevented for paying for gender chicanery for the underaged. That's it, and that's what has people up in arms.
If someone is too young to make a life altering decision then they are too young to make any life altering decisions.
Once they are an adult, they can get whatever elective modifications they want.

That's not a thing that happens.


That's explicitly what the article covers.  Medicaid is being prevented for paying for gender chicanery for the underaged. That's it, and that's what has people up in arms.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.