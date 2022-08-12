 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Guy openly celebrates winning $53,000 at a Florida casino. Three guys noticed and followed him back to his hotel   (tampabay.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, American films, English-language films, Law enforcement terminology, Casino, Black-and-white films, Surveillance footage, search warrant  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cash?

Dumbass
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time you want to announce your winnings like that is if you're Charles Bronson and you're working on Death Wish 5.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if it wasn't taken by them, it'd have been confiscated at the airport I'm sure.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashing the cash? Prepare to be roughed up...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they fixed the cable?
 
Cosmic Cowboy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad we can all agree that this was the victim's fault.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seminole Hard Rock?

*clicks link

Yup. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and no one cared
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Cash?

Dumbass


Casino winnings.  Sometimes cash is inevitable.

If I won that much cash I would STFU and lay low until I manage to somehow get it someplace safe.  Most casinos are vary far from any branch location of my choice of credit union.  Quite a mission it would be, indeed.

Celebrate and be loud about it later.

Sadly, many jackpot winners are wall-licking paint-chewing morons.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Seminole Hard Rock?

*clicks link

Yup. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy


Pronounced "semen hole" by countless immature locals.

/and certain farkers
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: I'm glad we can all agree that this was the victim's fault.


The real world exists. The world you're talking about is a fantasy.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin tax.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know everyone wants to blame the victim, but it's still wrong to steal, even if the victim's an idiot.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They congratulated him with a pat on the back and a hearty handshake.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's naive.

There are rip-off crews that hang out in EVERY casino looking for this.  They're organized, and they don't mind shooting you if it will advance their mission.

If you win big, you'll likely be escorted to an office to do some paperwork and get your money.

Ask for about $500 in cash for that hooker that's been staring at you.

Ask for a security guard to walk you to your room In the hotel or out to your car.

If you're driving home, pay attention to the rear view mirror.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putting on my tinfoil hat, couldn't a gambler with insurance coverage for theft, which you can get on homeowners' policies, double their winnings, less the deductible, by having some accomplices stage a robbery?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Carrying cash around is the white trash equivalent of keeping your crypto in a hardware wallet.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't gamble and even I know that if you win a lot you keep shtum about it.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And I felt weird the few times i had to carry around a few thousand in cash
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They congratulated him with a pat on the back and a hearty handshake.


At Caesar's Palace, they would give him a laurel and hearty handshake.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At the gamblin' spot and your hand is mad hot
Got, this is how you get got
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Poor guy. Got the blackjack, but didn't get a shot at the hookers.
 
hamsack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's easy to grin
When your ship comes in
And you've got the stock market beat
But the man worthwhile,
iIs the man who can smile,
When his shorts aren't too tight in the seat.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Carrying cash around is the white trash equivalent of keeping your crypto in a hardware wallet.


Since when does cash have a self-destructing lockout feature that requires a password every time you ever want to see it exists, how much it's worth, or transfer it somewhere?
 
moike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: Police have identified two of the three suspects, according to the warrant, but the Tampa Bay Times is not naming the men because there haven't been any reports of the men being arrested or charged with a crime.

It's because they're cops, right?  Bet all three are cops.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Putting on my tinfoil hat, couldn't a gambler with insurance coverage for theft, which you can get on homeowners' policies, double their winnings, less the deductible, by having some accomplices stage a robbery?


I mean, if you are willing to commit insurance fraud there are probably easier ways that don't involve waiting until you win big at a casino.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moike: FTFA: Police have identified two of the three suspects, according to the warrant, but the Tampa Bay Times is not naming the men because there haven't been any reports of the men being arrested or charged with a crime.

It's because they're cops, right?  Bet all three are cops.


If they were they'd probably just take it while in uniform as "probable drug money".
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.