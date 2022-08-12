 Skip to content
(MSN) Workers decide that they did not want scoring four touchdowns in a high school football game to be the highlight of their life
11
posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 5:55 PM



11 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that with a restaurant.
They went under.

A small raise in pay might have kept him in business, too
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Selling shoes was my last retail gig before I decided to become a chef.

I think I made the right choice.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Would have liked more info about why they quit other than an offhand comment that they didn't like the manager. I mean that might be the only reason, but if it is, they sure didn't give that reason much attention.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did that with a restaurant.
They went under.

A small raise in pay might have kept him in business, too


I'm assuming also not being assholes might have helped matters?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Selling shoes was my last retail gig before I decided to become a chef.

I think I made the right choice.


Well, at least there's more cocaine
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did any decide to become lifeguards?

I Wanna Be A Lifeguard by Blotto
Youtube CBRJ6jQfap0
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reading comprehension for me at the moment is at a low, but from TFA it appears that the reason for quitting has not been stated.  Did I miss something?  Anyway, because it's en masse, I'd just like to know why, other than a shiatty manager.

Maybe because feet are "Not my fetish?"
 
stevecore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a nurse. During COVID, traveling nursing became huge cause of higher pay to the point where they had "travel" nurses that still lived in the same city but now got paid double. It got to the point where some floors had 70% travel nurses and a few that knew where things were or how things operated.  To think that a slight pay raise would have saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars if not millions considering how many lawsuits they could come down with. One local hospital realized they were gonna go broke and flat out gave all travel nurses a 2 week notice.
 
stevecore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And not saying it was shiatty for the nurses to leave.  Some of us nurses think that but if you can make more money doing the same job, why not?   They just weren't skilled and efficient to their new setting
 
