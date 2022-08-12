 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Got a haircut recently? Congratulations, you've destroyed evidence   (wtop.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Jury, Maryland's highest appeals court, Murder, Appeal, Robert Rainey, Trial, Judge, Court  
•       •       •

1158 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 5:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What if he founded the hair?  Then it's cool right?
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I haven't cut my hair since COVID started and they kicked us out of the office!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plan is to gain a lot of weight, commit a crime, then lose all the weight.  I'm one-third of the way there.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice System: Why are you breathing? That's suspicious
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then a judge jacks a person up for inappropriate appearance in a courtroom. fark y'all.

Danny...On courtrooms
Youtube cXwpUXtHITQ
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Baldhead (1976) - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Youtube IXckkQKY6Kk
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm struggling with the evidence part of the charge. Changing one's appearance can be considered evidence? What if they had plastic surgery? Would the skin they removed be considered evidence? All this seems like a bit of a stretch.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ShowStop: I'm struggling with the evidence part of the charge. Changing one's appearance can be considered evidence? What if they had plastic surgery? Would the skin they removed be considered evidence? All this seems like a bit of a stretch.


The defendant featured in TFA wasn't convicted of destruction of evidence, the trial judge just gave a very poorly worded jury instruction that apparently referred to changing his appearance as "destruction of evidence".
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ShowStop: I'm struggling with the evidence part of the charge. Changing one's appearance can be considered evidence? What if they had plastic surgery? Would the skin they removed be considered evidence? All this seems like a bit of a stretch.


More to the point, he hasn't been convicted of anything yet. An eyewitness described a man with dreadlocks but when he was arrested, the suspect didn't have dreadlocks. Maybe he cut his hair or maybe it wasn't him at all. Did they have a documented picture of him with dreadlocks?

What if he did have dreadlocks before but someone else with dreadlocks still committed the crime? You can't cut your hair because someone who resembles you may have done a crime and now that's destruction of evidence?

While it's likely he did the crime, I don't see how you can make a consistent rule around this. Seems sketchy.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let me guess. He's black, so they fitted him up for the crime. Standard.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: [nypost.com image 300x300]


Beat me to it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: [nypost.com image 300x300]


Came here for creepy Britney, leaving skeeved out.
 
Royce P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Powder residue from the gun could seep into the dreadlocks, which could've then been tested to link him back to the murder. 

When I saw the headline I thought it was going to be about avoiding a drug test.
 
drunkest
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like an appeal court judge just opened a can of first amendment worms because he actually ISNT capable of interpreting law.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

khatores: ShowStop: I'm struggling with the evidence part of the charge. Changing one's appearance can be considered evidence? What if they had plastic surgery? Would the skin they removed be considered evidence? All this seems like a bit of a stretch.

More to the point, he hasn't been convicted of anything yet. An eyewitness described a man with dreadlocks but when he was arrested, the suspect didn't have dreadlocks. Maybe he cut his hair or maybe it wasn't him at all. Did they have a documented picture of him with dreadlocks?

What if he did have dreadlocks before but someone else with dreadlocks still committed the crime? You can't cut your hair because someone who resembles you may have done a crime and now that's destruction of evidence?

While it's likely he did the crime, I don't see how you can make a consistent rule around this. Seems sketchy.


Beyond seems - there's a zillion years of history of plaintiffs and defendants sprucing up and trying to look more mainstream, cleancut, etc. so the jury won't assume they're weirdos or something.  Deciding that shiat's "destruction of evidence" goes against literally hundreds of years of precedent, judge is smoking shiat here
 
drunkest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Royce P: Powder residue from the gun could seep into the dreadlocks, which could've then been tested to link him back to the murder. 

When I saw the headline I thought it was going to be about avoiding a drug test.


You are literally citing a lack of evidence as the evidence of destruction of evidence without ever proving it WAS evidence or PRESENT.
Or did i miss your joke? If so Im sorry.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Royce P: Powder residue from the gun could seep into the dreadlocks, which could've then been tested to link him back to the murder. 

When I saw the headline I thought it was going to be about avoiding a drug test.


Same. I bet it would apply to that, too.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.