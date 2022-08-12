 Skip to content
Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallows a bee while talking about privatizing healthcare
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That poor, brave bee went kamikaze trying to save Ontario by choking this dipshiat windbag out.  Valiant effort, bee, but unfortunately you'd need the whole hive to choke that bellowing douchecanoe.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ford told reporters he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered."


Sorry, I do not trust ANY Conservative Gov't to "get creative" on anything, let alone healthcare.

There are definitely many other ways to manage costs & reduce waste. Unfortunately, he was just re-elected which gives him his opportunity to "get creative".

Healthcare is the single most important issue for Canadians & we better be paying attention or things will change.

While there was not much to choose from at the election, a minority Gov't would have kept him in check.

For those that did not vote - thanks!
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trying to keep our medicine free,
Eric the healthcare bee...
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe take it as a sign.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank you Doctor Bees!

DR. BEES
Youtube PYtXuBN1Hvc
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My dog stepped on a bee :(
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LMAO. Of course that guy would have that happen to him. He is such a bumblefark.

"Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee," "Sorry guys. The little bugger got away in there,"
LMAOOOO
He needs to get far away from gov't and start up a Jackass type show. That seems like a perfect niche.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Privatizing healthcare?  It seems not just the Brits but also the Canadians are becoming more and more American. Is there any place that is immune?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dougie: "I'm going to be rushed to the hospital to get this bee out of here."

Good luck with the current ER wait times
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We can finally get top of the line, world class , American style health care!

"Bee" seen in as little as 20 mins, just make sure to provide the title to your home, car, RRSP, and any assets that can be recovered to collect the debt.

This should be a HUUUGE boost to the economy. I normally have to invest in the USA for debt collection opportunities, but now can do that at home.

Should go a long way to making homes affordable again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hear crack kills bees.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Won't it sting him from within?! Anyway, the poor bee has no future. It'll just get digested and pooped out.

Maybe this is a secret message. Great Reset. Everyone will own nothing and be happy. Everyone will eat BUGS.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last week we put liquid paper on a bee...and it died.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Dougie: "I'm going to be rushed to the hospital to get this bee out of here."

Good luck with the current ER wait times


Wait times that wouldn't be there if he invested more money hiring more farking hospital staff and removing the wage cap like he should have done two goddamn years ago.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just like his brother -- inhaling all sorts of odd things.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The privatization of some services in BC has reduced the quality of care for British Columbians while allowing a small group of people to profit greatly from our healthcare system. It's total BS.

None of it matters though. Everyone is only out to get theirs these days. fark humanity as a whole. Live fast, die rich, fark the future.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even the bees hate him.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Skip to the end where he swallows a horse, and he's dead like his methy bro, of course..
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bifster: "Ford told reporters he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered."


Sorry, I do not trust ANY Conservative Gov't to "get creative" on anything, let alone healthcare.

There are definitely many other ways to manage costs & reduce waste. Unfortunately, he was just re-elected which gives him his opportunity to "get creative".

Healthcare is the single most important issue for Canadians & we better be paying attention or things will change.

While there was not much to choose from at the election, a minority Gov't would have kept him in check.

For those that did not vote - thanks!


He will save Ontario from the horrors of Socialized Medicine and Death Panels just like the American Republicans he admires. Look forward to Efficiency and Capitalist Innovation and "The Poor don't really want healthcare. They want to be Strong and Bootstrappy".

Doesn't matter how unpopular it is. Once the changes get rammed through you're going to have American-style for-profit Hell, and they'll make it structurally impossible to go back to what you had.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We just don't realize or appreciate how much bees do for people and the environment.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oprah Winfrey and Nicholas Cage observe this incident with mutual apian solidarity and laugh uproariously
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The privatization of some services in BC has reduced the quality of care for British Columbians while allowing a small group of people to profit greatly from our healthcare system. It's total BS.

None of it matters though. Everyone is only out to get theirs these days. fark humanity as a whole. Live fast, die rich, fark the future.


My approach to privatization would be to allow it, but to tax it heavily so that every private procedure would also pay for one person on the public waiting list to receive an equivalent procedure for free at that same clinic.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Privatizing healthcare?  It seems not just the Brits but also the Canadians are becoming more and more American. Is there any place that is immune?


Canada's healtcare system is a hot mess right now, and I say that as a Canadian who likes public healthcare. So I can understand the frustration and tempation to privatize parts of it.

There are two things our system needs more of, whether it's private or public: money and medical professionals. Health care costs are growing at a rate much greater than other parts of the economy, and budgets aren't keeping up.

We also don't produce enough doctors, nurses, technicians, and other health professionals, so even if we spend more money or build enough clinics/hospitals, we wouldn't be able to find enough people to staff them.

So, the thing is, if we privatize, will it actually increase capacity? Probably not if we can't get those health professionals because we don't have enough. Even worse, if they privatize and make a two-lane, public system and private system, it sucks those human resources away from the public and into the private, which probably pays better, and the public system is even more stressed.

I'm not averse to privatizing some aspects of Canadian healthcare (mainly small, specialized clinics, and never hospitals), but they should operate and bill the public system, who sets fixed rates, and everyone should have access. My wife worked at a clinic like this and, as far as I can tell, it was a pretty good model of how things can work.

But to succeed at making things better, the system needs that money and people no matter what they do, not forgetting that training people also takes a lot of money and time. Somehow, I suspect Uncle Doug and other Conservative premiers will ignore this nuance, however, and just do what they want to do regardless of whether they think it will work or not.
 
adj_m
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trust this guy to sell me shiatty hash out of his car. The fact the GTA seems to love this dude just proves Toronto is literally surrounded by idiots.
 
Glenford
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better luck next time bee.
 
patcarew
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The healthcare solution is easy. Quadruple the funding, raise taxes. Stop treating staff like crap.

Do I have to come up with everything around here?
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So on a scale from 1 to 10 how much does that hurt


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
