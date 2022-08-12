 Skip to content
(MassLive)   And you thought the guy with the loud speakers in his trunk next to you at the light was annoying   (masslive.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would not doubt he caused noise complaints in 3 towns at the same time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone forgot how he drove Noriega from the Vatican Embassy by playing hard rock.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Garden hose that chit.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Garden hose that chit.


nah.  Now that they've arrested him, seize his car, and after convicting him, force him to watch as they have it crushed into a cube.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Impound the vehicle and part it out.  The speakers and associated equipment should be crushed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wasn't that posted here a couple weeks ago? They had given the driver a ticket, at a park or something, before he even turned the thing on.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I laugh when I can hear the nuts and bolts rattling from the trunk of the car.

and is it really music?  All I hear is BUZZZZZZZED BUZZED BUZZZZZZZZZZZZED BUZZED.

It's also funny when the car is packed with people and the BUZZZZED is so loud, they can't even talk to one another. I guess they do their communicating via text message.

"hey cool tune, right?"
"yeah I really like the bass in this tune"
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can I barrow it? There is this place in Florida that I want to play Nickelback in front of 24/7.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Impound the vehicle and part it out.  The speakers and associated equipment should be crushed.


Who says fark.com doesn't love and endorse asset forfieture?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta get to Gas Town, then the Bullet Farmer!!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Attention whoring is here to stay.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd like to point out that the All New Ford F150 Lightning has 9.7kw output from the battery, and that a typical outdoor concert rates about 20kw
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Can I barrow it? There is this place in Florida that I want to play Nickelback in front of 24/7.


Nickelback cover of Baby Shark
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: Hoblit: Garden hose that chit.

nah.  Now that they've arrested him, seize his car, and after convicting him, force him to watch as they have it crushed into a cube.


I'm just sayin' that there appears to be an immediate solution to the problem, in-real time, by the affected citizens.

(...or for whenever he gets out and they return his car, in-tact. They could go all NYC on him but I doubt it and they'll just kick up the street back to NH.)
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.