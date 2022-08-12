 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Your lawn is killing the planet   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
54
54 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My meadows are not
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting ready to switch my lawn from grass to clover.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's really difficult to regulate that kind of stuff without pissing everyone off and then they vote to mandate lawns everywhere.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, stay off it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Got a patch of dirt and succulents with a few trees in there - not sure why that's so hard on anything
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neapoi: I'm getting ready to switch my lawn from grass to clover.


Try mixing micro clover in with your existing grass.
The soil will improve and hold water much better.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We let part of our yard next to the woods grow wild, thinking the deer would like it.

They still graze the mown area and leave the wild stuff alone.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry but my HOA will fine me $37,000 if I let my lawn fall a shade of green lighter than chartreuse.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My electric lawn mower and composting works pretty well
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somewhat Verbally Abusive "Kill Your Lawn" Instructional Video Nice
Youtube xYdLfkJcfok
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stop dumping chemicals you wouldn't want anywhere near your dinner-plate, on your grass, dipshiats!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're letting our lawn go. Replace it with something more sustainable and better for pollinators.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Big ol' grass lawns are bullshiat. The idea came from French manors with huge gardens. The little grassy clearing was the lawn. I don't know how Americans came to adopt this thing for their front yards.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The crazy thing is that many cities ban you from using your front lawn to do useful things like growing fruits and vegetables. But apparently, you "own" land.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm in Texas. The planet is killing my lawn.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
will take any excuse I can get to stop mowing the lawn

/not in an HOA
//don't use any chemicals
///lawn mower is electric
 
baorao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this like paper straws? Where I am made to feel bad my straw while megacorps are dumping plastic into the ocean by the tonne?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
#5: Don't have a lawn.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never fertilize my lawn. You can grow anything in Florida. I don't care about the weeds because everything blends in when it's mowed. I do pay someone to mow my lawn because I'm not getting out in that 95 degree heat. I'm getting to old for that bullsh*t. Maybe one day I'll get one of those Roombas for the lawn.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Duh? They are one of the biggest wastes IMHO.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You gas guzzlers!
I have an electric mower and weed whacker.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get Your Hands Dirty
First, Kent encourages people to do their lawn and garden work themselves. This saves gas expended by contractors transporting heavy lawn-care equipment. Next, Kent strongly advises people to try to use manual machines.

biatch, I got my hands dirty from age 15 to 50, and now I'm a little bit older and a little bit richer and I've been looking forward to this moment. Don't take it from me.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I HAD to plant a lawn when my house was built, town ordinance, but I stopped watering it about 10 years ago. I also just let whatever would naturally take over take over. It's now a mix of "real" grass, along with crabgrass and various native weeds.

I still mow it, but here's the thing: I have to mow it LESS often than I used to, because the native stuff doesn't grow as thick or fast as the "real" lawn.

I spend no money watering it.

And it mostly stays green anyway, because all that native stuff is used to living here without any help.

No, it's not the lush green carpet middle ages dudes love to preen about ... and I'm good with that. When mown, it's green and looks tidy and you don't fully realize it's weeds until you're on it. Good enough for me.

I also don't rake or remove the mown clippings. I let it break down and replenish the soil instead.

The chase to have a perfect lawn is just a big waste of time and resources. Mother Nature knows how to handle herself. With some maintenance to keep things tidy, I'm content to let her do exactly that.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Glade in front, woods in the back.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm in Texas. The planet is killing my lawn.


It's a really smart, well-considered idea to have a lawn in Texas.
 
JessieL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most of my yard is just nature going wild out there. When everything dries out I'll weed whack it and run it through a chipper to minimize the fire danger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Big ol' grass lawns are bullshiat. The idea came from French manors with huge gardens. The little grassy clearing was the lawn. I don't know how Americans came to adopt this thing for their front yards.


Lawns...on the next Modern Marvels.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I blame Oregon....
FTA- "Oregon is the grass seed capital of the world! Oregon supplies approximately 75% of all of the grass seed produced in the world; it is a very important crop to their economy. Last month I made my 15th trip to the beautiful state of Oregon. The Willamette Valley is in the heart of the grass seed growing region located between Portland and Eugene and contains some of the best growing conditions in the world."

Way to waste the best growing conditions in the world on a giant lawn, Monoculturistic Trumper Repuklican Corporate Sod Farmers....suck bawls.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: Most of my yard is just nature going wild out there. When everything dries out I'll weed whack it and run it through a chipper to minimize the fire danger.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Can you spot the dog in this picture
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Big ol' grass lawns are bullshiat. The idea came from French manors with huge gardens. The little grassy clearing was the lawn. I don't know how Americans came to adopt this thing for their front yards.


We are often a dumb, performative culture more concerned with show than with practicality.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mowing the grass is easy. Trimming back whatever the hell would grow there if I didn't have grass is not. So this article can fark itself sideways.

/getting an electric mower once the gas one dies
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: Most of my yard is just nature going wild out there. When everything dries out I'll weed whack it and run it through a chipper to minimize the fire danger.

[Fark user image 850x637]


beauty yard and doggo
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark off, you unspeakable Kent. My lawn sequesters a small amount of carbon and is bird-habitat certified. We provide early- mid- and late-season food for pollinators. The lawn clippings get spread on the ground and turned into soil by earthworms with the best Protestant Work Ethic in the world. The bigger stuff goes to the municipal food and lawn waste facility where it gets turned into high-quality compost. The only nasty chemical we use is a small amount of herbicide applied individually to foundation-cracking walnut and hickory saplings we get thanks to neighborhood squirrels.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not my lawn. I haven't cut the grass in 2 months.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Mowing the grass is easy. Trimming back whatever the hell would grow there if I didn't have grass is not. So this article can fark itself sideways.


It's the exact same task. A mower will mow whatever is on the ground. It doesn't care whether it's "real" grass or just some weed.

The only way something is going to become un-mowable is if you LET it. You're not going to get a sudden tree or shrub or something else it can't handle unless you've actively neglected your yard for a long period of time. If you're mowing regularly, you'll be managing those weeds the same way you would a "real" lawn.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh just use these and be done with it.  RENT-A-GOAT

fthmb.tqn.comView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neapoi: I'm getting ready to switch my lawn from grass to clover.


We are going with creeping thyme to start with.
 
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Running a two-stroke lawn mower for one hour can generate as many volatile organic compounds..."

I don't disagree with the article, but is there even such a thing as a 2-stroke lawn mower anymore? String trimmers, chainsaws, sure, but where would one even find a smoker mower?
 
groppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't dump anything on my lawn except motor oil it is from the earth so it is natural.
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ripping up my grass and replacing with drought tolerant and pollinator plants is my spring 2023 home improvement project.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Chemlight Battery: I'm in Texas. The planet is killing my lawn.

It's a really smart, well-considered idea to have a lawn in Texas.


I'm using the term lawn very loosely. What I mean is any space between my house and the street that isn't the driveway. It's about the same color as the driveway, so the only way to tell the difference is by how much dust gets kicked up when you park your car on it.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Big ol' grass lawns are bullshiat. The idea came from French manors with huge gardens. The little grassy clearing was the lawn. I don't know how Americans came to adopt this thing for their front yards.


It also came from that upper-class British ideal of a meadow trimmed down to a perfect green inch by the flocks of sheep you could raise now that the pesky tenants had been gotten rid of through "enclosure". And if you didn't have huge tracts of land and flocks of sheep you could pretend on your tiny little garden by keeping it fertilized and aerated and mowed.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Mowing the grass is easy. Trimming back whatever the hell would grow there if I didn't have grass is not. So this article can fark itself sideways.

/getting an electric mower once the gas one dies


My Ryobi 40v has been completely maintenance-free* for 3 years now.  And I'm in Florida and mow weekly like 9 months a year.

*Not counting blade sharpening.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: shoegaze99: Chemlight Battery: I'm in Texas. The planet is killing my lawn.

It's a really smart, well-considered idea to have a lawn in Texas.

I'm using the term lawn very loosely. What I mean is any space between my house and the street that isn't the driveway. It's about the same color as the driveway, so the only way to tell the difference is by how much dust gets kicked up when you park your car on it.


Also, if you see a few healthy-looking weeds, that's the driveway.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus:

Rock garden
 
JessieL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Oh just use these and be done with it.  RENT-A-GOAT

[fthmb.tqn.com image 850x566]


I had some but they're really browsers rather than grazers, so they'll trim up the bushes but don't do much for ground cover unless they don't have any other choices.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/miss them
//rehomed Buttercup after Westley died :(
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Super Chronic:

The planet cost on contractors is less than everyone having a lawn mower.

You know less raw materials etc.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't water. We get plenty of rain here.
No herbicide or insecticide or fungicide. Not that into lawns.
I use organic fertilizer once a year in the fall.

It's okay looking.
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We mostly leave our yard alone. Other than mowing and removing and saplings that crop up from nearby trees to protect the plumbing.  It's not the prettiest yard in the neighborhood, but it has the most biodiversity by far. Rabbits, foxes, raccoons, deer, so many different birds. Right now we have a lovely clover slowly pushing the grass out.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obvious tag asleep in the hammock?
 
