(Twitter)   Bomb 1. Bomb 2   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs. You are supposed to label them bomb 1 and bomb 3.

anyone who has done a senior prank with mice knows this.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone heard from MTG today?

Just curious.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're feeder lines to a brewery.

BOMB stands for Brew Or Mash Barrel.

MMMMM, beer plumbing..
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Anyone heard from MTG today?

Just curious.


It's not her.  "Bomb" was spelled correctly.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. They could be labeled 'Bomb 1' and 'Bomb 26'.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


You can't reason with Bomb 20, so there's that.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [live.staticflickr.com image 850x511]

You can't reason with Bomb 20, so there's that.


It received a signal to detonate and, by golly, it wants to detonate.
Have your surf board ready.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A buh?!
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say this is too stupid to be real but this tracks with MAGA's whole "simultaneously hilarious and terrifying" vibe.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 374x411]


aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


Respect.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, that's almost ideal terrorism. No actual victims, and you practically get the same results.

#NotAnEndorsement
 
Error 482
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Numerically labelled pipes... A series of tubes?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: A buh?!


No, not a buh. A bomb.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are De La Soul lyrics, right?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure it's not dildos?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was called "the bus that couldn't slow down"
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the devices outside an optometrist's office?

"Which can you see more clearly, bomb 1 or bomb 2?"
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dark Star - Talking to the bomb
Youtube h73PsFKtIck

Did they try talking to the Bombs?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LMPD Chief Erika Shields now on scene in downtown Louisville, where SWAT is canvassing the area after a series of pipes labeled "bomb 1" and "bomb 2" were found under a bus stop.

Sounds like a job for Keanu Reeves and Jeff Daniels.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: JJRRutgers: A buh?!

No, not a buh. A bomb.


I guess he couldn't afford the third time bomb on the right.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Anyone heard from MTG today?

Just curious.


Probably OD'ing on gout medicine for her pheet.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where is this? Just seeing LMPD gives me no context.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Where is this? Just seeing LMPD gives me no context.


Louisville, KY
 
yellowjester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [live.staticflickr.com image 850x511]

You can't reason with Bomb 20, so there's that.


I like bombs that have CAUTION labels
 
abbarach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Aetre: steklo: [Fark user image 374x411]

[aetre.xepher.net image 600x750]

Respect.


They've been showing old Adam West Batman episodes on MeTV on Saturday nights after Svengoolie.  It's so great to see them on TV again; they were overdone and campy as all get up, but I have mad respect for all the actors and actresses that were able to deliver all that camp with a straight face and make it so fun.
 
abbarach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Where is this? Just seeing LMPD gives me no context.


Louisville KY
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aetre: Respect.


A+
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kobrakai: greentea1985: Where is this? Just seeing LMPD gives me no context.

Louisville, KY


Thank you. I hate it when reporters give you absolutely no context for a news story, like forgetting to say the location.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ShayMcAlisterTV: LMPD Chief Erika Shields now on scene in downtown Louisville, where SWAT is canvassing the area after a series of pipes labeled "bomb 1" and "bomb 2" were found under a bus stop. https://t.co/D7d22Rkzn2


Fark user imageView Full Size



Tig Notaro is on the case!
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Aetre: steklo: [Fark user image 374x411]

[aetre.xepher.net image 600x750]

Respect.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not entirely sure about that.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bus stops are well known child grooming areas and everyone knows that antifa takes the bus. Besides... It could have been a trumper with a nail gun.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abbarach: They've been showing old Adam West Batman episodes on MeTV on Saturday nights after Svengoolie


There's also another cable station showing them early on Saturday AM's. I always like to catch the "part 2's" when Batman & Robin escape the evil death trap and 26 minutes later gets the bad-guys.

Also, they should bring back Batman, the Animated Serious. Now, that show was good.
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Aetre: steklo: [Fark user image 374x411]

[aetre.xepher.net image 600x750]

Respect.

[Fark user image 850x425]

I'm not entirely sure about that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Idiots.

You get two pigs. You paint numbers on them - 1, 4 - grease them up and set them loose in the school.

They catch the two, they say "hey, someone numbered these pigs as being a set of 4, but we only gots two of them" and they spend the rest of the time looking.

But with bombs.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought the standard labelling for a pair of bombs was:

"Hi, There!"

and:

'Dear John."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The burrito I had for lunch yesterday has been defused without incident. I hope things turn out as well in Louisville.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What kind of bomb?
Youtube 7jLSLQBOwX4
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, we laugh and all, but this is what domestic terrorism looks like - it doesn't require explosions and body counts, just the fear. We're going to see more of this stupidity right up to and through the mid-term elections.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: JJRRutgers: A buh?!

No, not a buh. A bomb.

I guess he couldn't afford the third time bomb on the right.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 814x453]


We may have to blow the computer.

Blow ROC?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This was a huge bomb

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Which one of you chuckleheads left a copy of Gigli and Battlefield Earth at a bus stop?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Both bombs were put under the same bus stop? Talk about farking lazy.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wxboy: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: JJRRutgers: A buh?!

No, not a buh. A bomb.

I guess he couldn't afford the third time bomb on the right.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 814x453]


God I've seen that so many times but never noticed the stickers on the briefcase
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Amateurs. You are supposed to label them bomb 1 and bomb 3.

anyone who has done a senior prank with mice knows this.


No kidding. Also may need a mattress and a crane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
