(Law and Crime)   It's a paradigm case, a paradigm case. Someone likes paradigm cases
    Interesting, Legal terms, Lawyer, Law, Judge, Court-ordered July, Legal procedure, Civil procedure, Court systems  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
View Full Size

Many, many moons ago, I was working for a rather Dilbert-ish company (Office Space came out during this time, people would come in the next morning after having seen it saying it was funny but perhaps a little *too* realistic 😄). We hired a consultant to help streamline our processes, and during a meeting with them, after a while I thought to myself, "man, they haven't mentioned 'paradigms' yet". No sooner had that thought formed in my head when the consultant said, "Now we're going to watch a video about paradigms." I shiat you not.

WassamattaU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
real_kibo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Once, Ronald Reagan's speechwriter used the word "paradigm"... when it came across the prompter, Reagan pronounced it "para-di-jum".
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These guys don't know what the word "paradigm" means and that's farking scary.
 
