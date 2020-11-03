 Skip to content
(MSN)   Even raccoons can't resist a good pizza, well it was Pizza Hut but raccoons can't be choosy   (msn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought we all agreed to call them trash pandas?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait he has a cell phone, he can order one.

/my cell phone.....
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor people/ raccoons  can't be choosy in this inflation.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I thought we all agreed to call them trash pandas?


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he folded it in half or just ate it flat like a Savage
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...are we thinking the list of refused dining by raccoons is a long one?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSS:   Several years ago I had a 3# bag of catfood near my front door, inside.  Was trying to lure a stray cat (successful, he's my boy now for over six years).  I'm sitting in my chair facing the open door and this raccoon runs into the house (about 3 feet away from me) and grabs the whole bag.  I hop up (Hey, you little farker!).  They keep going off the top porch and does a full 360 somersault over the lower porch while still holding the bag.   At the point, I was so impressed I started laughing.   What's that line?   I'm not even mad, I'm impressed.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pizza Hut is good pizza.  Probably the best pizza.

No one goes there because we've been conditioned to buying substandard pizza simply because it's cheaper.

Stop trying to rationalize your own poor decisions by denouncing the better option.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Pizza Hut is good pizza.  Probably the best pizza.

No one goes there because we've been conditioned to buying substandard pizza simply because it's cheaper.

Stop trying to rationalize your own poor decisions by denouncing the better option.


Eh....not the best, but it's fine.

Garlic Jim's is some of the best chain pizza, but they are not in all fifty states.

/Little Caesar's deserves to be teased, though.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: I wonder if he folded it in half or just ate it flat like a Savage


He might have used a fork and knife, I hear lots of famous people do that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"TikTok user @stoneholly's husband ordered Pizza Hut through DoorDash."

Now WHY in tarnation would anybody use Door Dash to order from Pizza Hut, when you can order it via Pizza Hut's website for much less? Plus you earn points for ordering from Pizza Hut directly which you can use to get a "free" pizza after you've collected enough.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Pizza Hut is good pizza.  Probably the best pizza.


Oh my sweet summer child
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just a pizza?

Mobbed by Raccoons (25) Tuesday Night 03 Nov 2020
Youtube Ofp26_oc4CA
 
