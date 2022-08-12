 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If you've been planning on having that medical emergency you always wanted this summer, you should try not to do it in Seattle   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Scary, Hospital, Medicine, KIRO-TV, Health care, Seattle, Sommer Kleweno Walley, Meredith Boenish, Patient  
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My surgeon in capital hill just told me the same thing
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Overlooked while we were pointing fingers at each other during the worst of the pandemic:  this is by design.  To the companies that own hospitals, they're just like hotels.  There isn't meant to be any excess capacity.

That's why consolidation has resulted in so many closed hospitals.  They don't want the expense of unused beds & staff.  From their perspective, this situation is preferable to that.
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not good

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Depends how much money you have.
 
It Smee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe the hospital could try hiring some more administrators
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"There's a 10-mile backup caused by the pandemic and all of health care is working to clear that backup," Mitchell said.

Why worry? Pandemic's farking over, haven't you heard?!

Don't care. Staying home.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It Smee: Maybe the hospital could try hiring some more administrators


and get a machine that goes "ping!"

then they can lease it back to the company they bought it from this way it comes out of the capital budget and not the current account.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Harborview has a lot of good people working there. LIke many urban hospitals, the staff has to solve too many problems they didn't create or even get asked about.

Also, upthread, Capitol Hill.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drive to Canada?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You don't want to be at Harborview unless you have to, anyway.   If you are smashed in a car wreck, sure.  It is one of the finest trauma hospitals in the nation.    It is also a really old building with uncomfortable rooms and narrow halls.

Go there and get fixed.  Go recuperate somewhere pleasant.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"You know, an appendectomy has been on my bucket list for years. Let me check Kayak...."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Naido: Overlooked while we were pointing fingers at each other during the worst of the pandemic:  this is by design.  To the companies that own hospitals, they're just like hotels.  There isn't meant to be any excess capacity.


Harborview is a state owned (University of Washington, specifically) hospital.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I lived in Seattle, I had a medical issue and was told to go to Urgent Care at Harborview. I got there and learned Harborview no longer had an urgent care. I went to the ER, where they told me to go to a doctor.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Drive to Canada?


Hmmmm...there's a business venture in here.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: My surgeon in capital hill just told me the same thing


Then how come your profile says you live in Miami?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just toss the Coviots that didn't get shots to the curb. Problem solved.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the god damn farking article its very self:

the hospital has decided to not take in any non-emergency patients


Headline big bad stupid fail. Subby should be mocked.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.