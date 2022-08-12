 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Someone has finally gone for the fatwa bounty against Salman Rushdie   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huh, that's 25 minutes from me. But I was nowhere near the place, I SWEAR!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They say patience is a virtue.  The attacker must be the most virtuous person who ever lived.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
34 years is a pretty good run for fanatic tag. He probably can't do it again.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Huess this wasn't in New Mexico.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the guy rushde stage?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Stochastic Verses
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does the attacker still get partial credit even though it wasn't successful?  Maybe 17 virgins?

Or is this a pass fail thing?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Quick!
Rushdie him to the hospital!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know if that's why it happened. I'm kinda surprised someone actually tried it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Been done before

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Salman Fillet !
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"As people moved Rushdie away from the stable, Pautler said "there were other people with towels wiping up the blood on the stage."
zincagency.comView Full Size

BOUNTY - Joey Fatwa says it's the Quicker Picker-Upper!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So did this happen today or yesterday?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Article is light on details- how does the guy go through on collecting if Rushdie dies? This isn't like a winning lottery ticket, there's got to be more to it than take the dead guy down to the local convenance store, that would probably generate a lot of questions and fark headlines while you wait for your cash.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't Sal Bass?
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, Wikipedia already updated.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still don't know how he got with Padma
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These things should come with an expiration date - "look, the guy who asked for it was a dick, and Rushdie's an old man now. Let Allah deal with it in his wisdom, we've got other outrages going on."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Get on the Peace Train...
(oh never mind) --- Cat Stevens.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freddyV: Still don't know how he got with Padma


The penis mightier...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Goddam you, cancel culture.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freddyV: Still don't know how he got with Padma


she surfs, you know
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: They say patience is a virtue.  The attacker must be the most virtuous person who ever lived.


Nah, the local man who recently torched some Jeeps on a car lot because they sold him a lemon in 1986 has that beat.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Further insanity of religion
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Found a pic of the suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to attract the attention of Bridget Jones
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He doesn't seem to be in a rush to die.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

freddyV: Still don't know how he got with Padma


He won Season 4 of Top Chef, when the grand prize was a date with either Padma or Tom Colicchio?

/I would have chosen Tom
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alleged pic of the attacker, fwiw.

Don't want to make too many assumptions, but this supports the idea it was over the fatwa and not say a Trumper who got triggered by the word "Satanic."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously a deranged Tulsi Gabbard fan.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
! Chautauqua is like summer school camp for rich, old people

This is really surprising
Almost as surprising as the fact that this guy was married to Padma Lakshmi
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image 540x720]

Alleged pic of the attacker, fwiw.

Don't want to make too many assumptions, but this supports the idea it was over the fatwa and not say a Trumper who got triggered by the word "Satanic."


am I the only one bugged by how young he is?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freddyV: Still don't know how he got with Padma


Women love the bad boys?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn i remember that shiat back in the 80s. I'm too lazy to Google but wasn't he a one hit wonder as far as books go? And has been riding that and some model hot women for like 40 years.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bos's Burgers - The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by Salmon Rushdie
Youtube ZcQnCQWJXds
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: fnordfocus: [Fark user image 540x720]

Alleged pic of the attacker, fwiw.

Don't want to make too many assumptions, but this supports the idea it was over the fatwa and not say a Trumper who got triggered by the word "Satanic."

am I the only one bugged by how young he is?


It's not that surprising. Look at how young all of our mass shooters have been.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ain't religion great?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Rushdi's work..."

You're going to write a piece about one of the most renowned authors in the world and misspell his name?

I've been to the Chautauqua even a few times. It's the definition of soft target. I think I bring the average age down by eight years.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seinfeld | Salman Rushdie - If they are real thats Rushdie
Youtube Ph_i1BFUTbs
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image image 540x720]

Alleged pic of the attacker, fwiw.

Don't want to make too many assumptions, but this supports the idea it was over the fatwa and not say a Trumper who got triggered by the word "Satanic."


The Hell? That dude doesn't even look old enough to have been alive when that shiat was decreed.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: [Fark user image 540x720]

Alleged pic of the attacker, fwiw.

Don't want to make too many assumptions, but this supports the idea it was over the fatwa and not say a Trumper who got triggered by the word "Satanic."


Frenchie almost got him. Figures that Rushdie is a Supe.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: fnordfocus: [Fark user image image 540x720]

Alleged pic of the attacker, fwiw.

Don't want to make too many assumptions, but this supports the idea it was over the fatwa and not say a Trumper who got triggered by the word "Satanic."

The Hell? That dude doesn't even look old enough to have been alive when that shiat was decreed.


It doesn't take much for evil to travel a generation - just an open ear....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was the World's Worst flatmate to have:

World's Worst (person to share a flat with) - Whose Line UK
Youtube DTlVEkBPnSY
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does the Islamic Sweepstakes Clearing House arrive with an oversized check and balloons? How exactly does this money transfer happen with this guy in custody? Can he sue for non-payment if nothing comes?
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A friend was in the front row for this. Her dad tended to Salman till the ambulance arrived, they think he'll be okay.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Right winger shiat.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Damn i remember that shiat back in the 80s. I'm too lazy to Google but wasn't he a one hit wonder as far as books go? And has been riding that and some model hot women for like 40 years.


It sounds like you know a lot about him. Anyway, yes, he just wrote the one book and has not had a noteworthy career in any other regard. He has not been Knighted and does not appear on any greatest novelists lists nor has he inspired anything of note in academia. He was probably just there on the stage to get an autograph pr something and then one thing led to another and here we are.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honestly, I didn't think the man was still alive now.  Occasionally when I'm bored I'll come across his name on a Wikipedia dive, and it brings back to mind the big deal ABC News seemed to make about the fatwa.
 
