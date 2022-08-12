 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   South Korea to begin construction of a chip plant in the US in 2023, surprising some observers who say we already get all the chips we need from potatoes   (aljazeera.com) divider line
32
    More: Cool, United States, Semiconductor, South Korea's SK Hynix, South Korea, advanced chip packaging plant, White House, Chaebol, Wafer  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND it's not American.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
#ThatSeemsUnnecessary
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let me guess, this is the chip plant that will create the Terminator and destroy mankind, right?

Well hurry up already. Let's get this over with.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how many other industries are getting propped up by taxpayer money so we can make things in america again?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
right next to the foxconn plant?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: AND it's not American.


Do you want capitalism or not? Make up your mind, Americans.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.


Hynix is famous for getting Korean taxpayers to make them rich, not surprising they are branching out.

/most Korean memory is made by Samsung
//don't think Samsung gets subsidies, I don't think worst Korea can afford to subsidize them
///they get power.  Pretty sure a WK prime minister was convicted of being in their pocket a few years back
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Let me guess, this is the chip plant that will create the Terminator and destroy mankind, right?

Well hurry up already. Let's get this over with.


Agreed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There will be a Kim Chee flavored chip.  Everyone will claim to love but no one will buy.  Pick em up at Dollar Tree.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just greatful for lead paint chips
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: how many other industries are getting propped up by taxpayer money so we can make things in america again?


Considering how dependant the world is on technology, including US companies like NVIDIA, Intel.  Qualcomm, Broadcom, Apple, etc, this seems like a good use of taxpayers money.
Relying on foreign countries such as China doesn't seem like a good idea.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Technically, this is a packaging facility and not a fab.  As TFA points out, though, packaging is changing from a super low-value part of the semiconductor chain to a much higher value competitive segment because what can be crammed onto a single die is starting to approach some practical limits so the new frontiers involve putting multiple dies into a single package efficiently (MCM tech has been around for a while, but it kind of sucked for a number of reasons).
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors act would go well with the Defense Innovation and Production act
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: how many other industries are getting propped up by taxpayer money so we can make things in america again?


Are you kidding? We're subsidizing the oil companies while they're raking in record profits. We pay farmers to not grow crops. We subsidize transportation, energy, construction, you name it. The military industrial complex only exists because of taxpayer dollars. The US isn't some laissez-faire capitalist utopia, your tax dollars are getting portioned out all over the place. This ain't nothing new under the sun.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shinji3i: psilocyberguy: AND it's not American.

Do you want capitalism or not? Make up your mind, Americans.


Not me, I want an autonomous collective. I didn't vote for the rich kings that run this country.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OptionC: Technically, this is a packaging facility and not a fab.  As TFA points out, though, packaging is changing from a super low-value part of the semiconductor chain to a much higher value competitive segment because what can be crammed onto a single die is starting to approach some practical limits so the new frontiers involve putting multiple dies into a single package efficiently (MCM tech has been around for a while, but it kind of sucked for a number of reasons).


Well, you may need to explain what chip packaging is, because if you don't know, you might think that's something else

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_circuit_packaging
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Not me, I want an autonomous collective.


sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
thy crotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: OptionC: Technically, this is a packaging facility and not a fab.  As TFA points out, though, packaging is changing from a super low-value part of the semiconductor chain to a much higher value competitive segment because what can be crammed onto a single die is starting to approach some practical limits so the new frontiers involve putting multiple dies into a single package efficiently (MCM tech has been around for a while, but it kind of sucked for a number of reasons).

Well, you may need to explain what chip packaging is, because if you don't know, you might think that's something else

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_circuit_packaging


Isn't chip packaging mostly air?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They may want to change the branding localization of their US expansion. The company name is "Hynix" and the logo looks like a butt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They may want to change the branding localization of their US expansion. The company name is "Hynix" and the logo looks like a butt.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Looks like a butterfly to me
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nimbull: shinji3i: psilocyberguy: AND it's not American.

Do you want capitalism or not? Make up your mind, Americans.

Not me, I want an autonomous collective. I didn't vote for the rich kings that run this country.


We're an anarcho-syndicalist commune!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.

The announcement, heralded by the White House, said $15bn would be allocated to the semiconductor industry through research and development programmes, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.


Pouring money into specific R&D is a thing the US has been doing for at least 100 years.  The internet itself was the government making some guys rich.  The Manhattan Project was the government making gobs of people rich - the K-25 plant was the largest building in the world.  Dupont build Hannaford and Savannah River.

Silicon Valley exists because of the government funding R&D through research labs and universities.  It's not accidental that SV is where it is.  It's because of Cal Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Stanford, and the DoD.  Note: this is also why Silicon _____ never happens.  There will never be a Silicon Kansas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: OptionC: Technically, this is a packaging facility and not a fab.  As TFA points out, though, packaging is changing from a super low-value part of the semiconductor chain to a much higher value competitive segment because what can be crammed onto a single die is starting to approach some practical limits so the new frontiers involve putting multiple dies into a single package efficiently (MCM tech has been around for a while, but it kind of sucked for a number of reasons).

Well, you may need to explain what chip packaging is, because if you don't know, you might think that's something else

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_circuit_packaging


No, I'm pretty sure it's this.
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

I know a LOT about technology.  I'm enthusiastic about video games, Tesla, and cryptocurrency.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: psilocyberguy: AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.

Hynix is famous for getting Korean taxpayers to make them rich, not surprising they are branching out.

/most Korean memory is made by Samsung
//don't think Samsung gets subsidies, I don't think worst Korea can afford to subsidize them
///they get power.  Pretty sure a WK prime minister was convicted of being in their pocket a few years back


When you're like samaung and make up 20% of your countries GDP damn Skippy you get power.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: psilocyberguy: AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.

The announcement, heralded by the White House, said $15bn would be allocated to the semiconductor industry through research and development programmes, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

Pouring money into specific R&D is a thing the US has been doing for at least 100 years.  The internet itself was the government making some guys rich.  The Manhattan Project was the government making gobs of people rich - the K-25 plant was the largest building in the world.  Dupont build Hannaford and Savannah River.

Silicon Valley exists because of the government funding R&D through research labs and universities.  It's not accidental that SV is where it is.  It's because of Cal Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Stanford, and the DoD.  Note: this is also why Silicon _____ never happens.  There will never be a Silicon Kansas.


Also, the fact that non-compete employment clauses are unenforceable in the state of California was a big factor.  Not uncommon for four to eight guys to leave a large company and start up a new one in Silicon Valley, but that would be illegal in other states.  If Massachusetts had such a law back in the 1950's and 1960's, the county's tech center might be in Boston instead.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We would have a working chip plant in Utah but the friggin Japanese companies screwed over those plans for the Micron plant in the 1990s.

1)  Micron announces a chip production facility in Provo, UT. (or somewhere in that area - I forget)
2) Builds one of the largest factories (at that time)
3)  Starts to invest in the machinery, tooling and hiring
4) Japan drops the bottom out of the chip manufacturing process - prices of chips hits the basement
5) Micron announces they will be shuttering the plant - it is economically unfeasible
6) Major mysterious fire breaks out in the main Japanese chip production plant - price of chips rebound
7) Everyone gets screwed......and we forget
8) Here we are......
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nimbull: shinji3i: psilocyberguy: AND it's not American.

Do you want capitalism or not? Make up your mind, Americans.

Not me, I want an autonomous collective. I didn't vote for the rich kings that run this country.


Perhaps a watery tart holding a sword is more up your alley...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Rapmaster2000: psilocyberguy: AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.

The announcement, heralded by the White House, said $15bn would be allocated to the semiconductor industry through research and development programmes, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

Pouring money into specific R&D is a thing the US has been doing for at least 100 years.  The internet itself was the government making some guys rich.  The Manhattan Project was the government making gobs of people rich - the K-25 plant was the largest building in the world.  Dupont build Hannaford and Savannah River.

Silicon Valley exists because of the government funding R&D through research labs and universities.  It's not accidental that SV is where it is.  It's because of Cal Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Stanford, and the DoD.  Note: this is also why Silicon _____ never happens.  There will never be a Silicon Kansas.

Also, the fact that non-compete employment clauses are unenforceable in the state of California was a big factor.  Not uncommon for four to eight guys to leave a large company and start up a new one in Silicon Valley, but that would be illegal in other states.  If Massachusetts had such a law back in the 1950's and 1960's, the county's tech center might be in Boston instead.


Boston could very well have Silicon Valley.  It's not Biotechnology... whatever.  Harbor?  Hahbah?

There is also New Jersey which had a large government funded chemical and technology R&D infrastructure.  The amount of tech invented at Bell Labs is rather amazing.  Not only did they get government funding to do research, but Bell itself operated as a government endorsed near-monopoly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Geotpf: Rapmaster2000: psilocyberguy: AND the taxpayers make other people rich. Again.

The announcement, heralded by the White House, said $15bn would be allocated to the semiconductor industry through research and development programmes, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

Pouring money into specific R&D is a thing the US has been doing for at least 100 years.  The internet itself was the government making some guys rich.  The Manhattan Project was the government making gobs of people rich - the K-25 plant was the largest building in the world.  Dupont build Hannaford and Savannah River.

Silicon Valley exists because of the government funding R&D through research labs and universities.  It's not accidental that SV is where it is.  It's because of Cal Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Stanford, and the DoD.  Note: this is also why Silicon _____ never happens.  There will never be a Silicon Kansas.

Also, the fact that non-compete employment clauses are unenforceable in the state of California was a big factor.  Not uncommon for four to eight guys to leave a large company and start up a new one in Silicon Valley, but that would be illegal in other states.  If Massachusetts had such a law back in the 1950's and 1960's, the county's tech center might be in Boston instead.

Boston could very well have Silicon Valley.  It's not Biotechnology... whatever.  Harbor?  Hahbah?

There is also New Jersey which had a large government funded chemical and technology R&D infrastructure.  The amount of tech invented at Bell Labs is rather amazing.  Not only did they get government funding to do research, but Bell itself operated as a government endorsed near-monopoly.


Yikes.  Typos.  Boston could have been Silicon Valley.  It's now Biotechnology...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: Nimbull: Not me, I want an autonomous collective.

[sbs.com.au image 700x350]


Commodore 64 of 65. Tertiary adjunct of Amiga Matrix 500.
 
