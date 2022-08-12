 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TaxProf)   Cost of law degree hits $330,000 at Columbia (not including the cost of Adderall)   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, New York City, Columbia University, Doctorate, Law school, Legal education, Association of American Universities, Madrasah, lucrative law firm jobs  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 11:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey kid, want to do some really evil shiat for your corporate overlord. It will cost you 330k."

"fark no"

"What if we slapped Esq at the end of your e-mail signature?"

"I'm listening"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know 2 graduates from Columbia Law and one is a Judge and the other is a Law professor so hopefully they got some loan forgiveness
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the free market will sort this out.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I'm sure the free market will sort this out.


The lawyers regulating it will address it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always measured the loan debt in measurements of vehicle cost.
When I graduated, I owed a Rolls Royce.
Later I was down to fully loaded Cadillac Escalade.
When all I owed was half a Honda, paid the shiat off.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How's someone supposed to pay that off working for the public defender's office or Legal Aid?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.


California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington allow people to take the bar exam without going to law school.  You can apprentice with a lawyer or judge before taking the exam.  Be a paralegal for several years, study hard, pass the bar, you're a lawyer.  No degree needed.

Not sure if other states require a degree for a practicing attorney to take their bar exam, but I suspect not.  Pass the bar in one state, and you're likely good to go to take the exam in any state.
 
danvon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And the only way to pay it off is by working at Big Law which will require 2500 billable hours a year (key word, billable, no actual working hours), while they dangle the "promise" of being a partner "if you put in the extra mile".

"Fortunately", a law degree from Columbia virtually assures you will be hired by a multinational firm, regardless of class ranking. So, cheer up, you'll be able to pay off that 1/3 Million price-provided you can dedicate your life to nothing but your job.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How's someone supposed to pay that off working for the public defender's office or Legal Aid?


You don't. That's why real legal defense is only available for the rich
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Theaetetus: And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.

California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington allow people to take the bar exam without going to law school.  You can apprentice with a lawyer or judge before taking the exam.  Be a paralegal for several years, study hard, pass the bar, you're a lawyer.  No degree needed.

Not sure if other states require a degree for a practicing attorney to take their bar exam, but I suspect not.  Pass the bar in one state, and you're likely good to go to take the exam in any state.



I think you missed the joke.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just get the bootleg Mexican Adderall that's flooding the market. Stamped pills look the same, It's half meth, but you're really getting your money's worth.

/Not kidding, shiat is all over the place in colleges.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.


Are you suggesting that an established barrister or solicitor from England couldn't take the bar exam in the US because they don't have a US degree?

Texas, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington allows foreign attorneys to take the bar exam.  These states may have additional requirements, but if you have a law degree from a foreign country and have passed that country's bar exam, you can bypass some of those requirements.

Probably not much different than a foreign doctor establishing credentials to practice in the US.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And most modern law graduates don't get good enough jobs to repay their loans, let alone a job at any reputable firm.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are cheaper options

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: "What if we slapped Esq at the end of your e-mail signature?"


You can do that even if you're not an attorney. I've also never seen an attorney who was worth a shiat who wrote that after their own name.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: indy_kid: Theaetetus: And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.

California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington allow people to take the bar exam without going to law school.  You can apprentice with a lawyer or judge before taking the exam.  Be a paralegal for several years, study hard, pass the bar, you're a lawyer.  No degree needed.

Not sure if other states require a degree for a practicing attorney to take their bar exam, but I suspect not.  Pass the bar in one state, and you're likely good to go to take the exam in any state.


I think you missed the joke.


Guess I did.  Your "joke" sucked.
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Worksucks370: indy_kid: Theaetetus: And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.

California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington allow people to take the bar exam without going to law school.  You can apprentice with a lawyer or judge before taking the exam.  Be a paralegal for several years, study hard, pass the bar, you're a lawyer.  No degree needed.

Not sure if other states require a degree for a practicing attorney to take their bar exam, but I suspect not.  Pass the bar in one state, and you're likely good to go to take the exam in any state.


I think you missed the joke.

Guess I did.  Your "joke" sucked.


It wasn't my joke - and it was really good.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And what's the cost in America?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Worksucks370: indy_kid: Theaetetus: And what sucks is that you'll still need a law degree from America to practice.

California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington allow people to take the bar exam without going to law school.  You can apprentice with a lawyer or judge before taking the exam.  Be a paralegal for several years, study hard, pass the bar, you're a lawyer.  No degree needed.

Not sure if other states require a degree for a practicing attorney to take their bar exam, but I suspect not.  Pass the bar in one state, and you're likely good to go to take the exam in any state.


I think you missed the joke.

Guess I did.  Your "joke" sucked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.