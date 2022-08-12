 Skip to content
(CNN)   Can't make ourselves look bad for being impotent following a school shooting   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, city of Uvalde, School district officials, state of Texas, police departments, Law enforcement agency, Texas DPS  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean it's pretty straightforward: fire them all. All of them. Every single one. One bad apple clearly spoils the bunch.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire the entire police department and the mayor into the sun.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you should try looking in their safes.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Changing the cops isn't going to help unless you change a lot more of the training they would get.
I'm a big fan of having rookies walk a beat in a poor neighborhood for a probationary period. It would open a lot of eyes for the better.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that town will ever recover from this shooting.

Burn it all. Salt the earth.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...as they investigate themselves

Yeah, what I quoted is a pinch out of context, but still... THERES YOIR PROBLEM! BRING IN AN OUTSIDE INVESTIGATOR TO HANDLE THIS DISASTER!
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: ...as they investigate themselves

Yeah, what I quoted is a pinch out of context, but still... THERES YOIR PROBLEM! BRING IN AN OUTSIDE INVESTIGATOR TO HANDLE THIS DISASTER!


Abbott would never allow it. He believes in the good-ol-boy system in case you hadn't suspected that already.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty clear how bad the answers are if they're willing to endure the anger from ignoring their constituency.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Opacity: ...as they investigate themselves

Yeah, what I quoted is a pinch out of context, but still... THERES YOIR PROBLEM! BRING IN AN OUTSIDE INVESTIGATOR TO HANDLE THIS DISASTER!

Abbott would never allow it. He believes in the good-ol-boy system in case you hadn't suspected that already.


I know I'm just shouting the obvious at the internet like it'll do any good
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many times a day they get flipped off?

And the dirty looks they get must be literally incalculable. It's a relatively small town, so everybody knows who they are. Even if they're not in uniform.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it's still not clear more than two months later to what extent any of the agencies involved are investigating individual and systemic mistakes"

You've allowed guns and cop fellating culture to become more important than your children, this is the result you strived for. Expect piles of children's bodies and wave your stinking flag.
There ya go.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "it's still not clear more than two months later to what extent any of the agencies involved are investigating individual and systemic mistakes"

You've allowed guns and cop fellating culture to become more important than your children, this is the result you strived for. Expect piles of children's bodies and wave your stinking flag.
There ya go.


I think it's very clear. They're not investigating individual mistakes that were made by any cops. And they're absolutely not investigating systemic mistakes. As far as they're concerned, there weren't any.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: special20: Opacity: ...as they investigate themselves

Yeah, what I quoted is a pinch out of context, but still... THERES YOIR PROBLEM! BRING IN AN OUTSIDE INVESTIGATOR TO HANDLE THIS DISASTER!

Abbott would never allow it. He believes in the good-ol-boy system in case you hadn't suspected that already.

I know I'm just shouting the obvious at the internet like it'll do any good


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Maybe a laugh is needed, or a triggering... I never know around here.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, just checking in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: [i0.wp.com image 850x768]
Changing the cops isn't going to help unless you change a lot more of the training they would get.
I'm a big fan of having rookies walk a beat in a poor neighborhood for a probationary period. It would open a lot of eyes for the better.


Or they would get their First Kill medal earlier
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Refusing to answer questions should result in an immediate firing.  I don't mean an inquiry opened to discuss a firing.  I mean, "answer now or turn in your badge and gun right f***ing now, biatch".  Though I think they entire police force should have been fired the day of the shooting.
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wear a suit.  If you gon' be impotent may as well look impotent.
 
meathome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Investigations take time, and it's hard to have the patience to wait for answers with tragedies like this.

But what is happening is not that. You literally have an entire police force, and a town's administration basically choosing to ignore or blatantly stonewall investigators at every opportunity.

From the start, every press release from them was a bald-faced lie. 2 months later, we're lucky to get a half truth.

I mentioned it before on here, but one of the posts that blindsided me that day was from the former Uvalde District Attorney, who had her own press release.  To paraphrase, she said that you're never going to get the truth out of them until every frame of video of every CCTV, cell phone video, and bodycam is reviewed, because they're as dishonest as you can get.

And she's pretty much called every play that they pulled long before they made it.

Abbott and the rest are truly hoping that something else happens that takes everyone's attention away from what happened there, but until then (and unless the Feds get involved), nothing is going to change.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

meathome: Investigations take time, and it's hard to have the patience to wait for answers with tragedies like this.

But what is happening is not that. You literally have an entire police force, and a town's administration basically choosing to ignore or blatantly stonewall investigators at every opportunity.

From the start, every press release from them was a bald-faced lie. 2 months later, we're lucky to get a half truth.

I mentioned it before on here, but one of the posts that blindsided me that day was from the former Uvalde District Attorney, who had her own press release.  To paraphrase, she said that you're never going to get the truth out of them until every frame of video of every CCTV, cell phone video, and bodycam is reviewed, because they're as dishonest as you can get.

And she's pretty much called every play that they pulled long before they made it.

Abbott and the rest are truly hoping that something else happens that takes everyone's attention away from what happened there, but until then (and unless the Feds get involved), nothing is going to change.


2* police forces.

And line em up on the far end of the shooting range.
 
