(Twitter)   Don't mess with the bull, young man. You'll get the horns   (twitter.com)
71
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

71 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the evac vehicle!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Love the evac vehicle!


He's doomed.. The driver is Klaus!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Love the evac vehicle!


That's a good way to lose your forklift certification.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dude has 0 ups.  Now he has 0 non-broken bones.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a minute there near the end it REALLY looked like the bull was going to try and fark that guy.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he farked around. he found out

/go bull!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass: "Hurrrrr I'm going to show how smart and tough I am by taunting this poor trapped creature."

Gritty: Your terms are acceptable
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I never understand this tradition 😐
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn, that dude got tore up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He acted like an ass and left with his ass out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐


It's part of the Warrior's Code. Something you can't possibly understand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to knock that sh*t off?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐

It's part of the Warrior's Code. Something you can't possibly understand.


😕
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐


An evergreen reminder that "tradition" != "wise".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The bull was really giving him the ol ground and pound.

I like that they get him nice and high up on the forklift to get him out of there, I suppose he can't break anymore bones if he falls off or it tips.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: dammit just give me a login: Love the evac vehicle!

He's doomed.. The driver is Klaus!


Staplerfahrer Klaus, English Subs
Youtube IAHzP4umE4M

for younger farkers who did not get the reference
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐


Back in the olden days, they had different views on animal cruelty and fewer options for entertainment.  I don't begrudge their civilization from doing it back in the day.  I abhor that it is STILL a tradition they celebrate and LOVE watching idiots getting gored and crushed when they participate.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐

Back in the olden days, they had different views on animal cruelty and fewer options for entertainment.  I don't begrudge their civilization from doing it back in the day.  I abhor that it is STILL a tradition they celebrate and LOVE watching idiots getting gored and crushed when they participate.


How do you feel about bull riding I wonder?
 
special20
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: For a minute there near the end it REALLY looked like the bull was going to try and fark that guy.


Why do you think his pants were coming off? I don't think the guy was there for the ole!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 Gored.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whatever.....today, some Karen will pull this same shiaat (more or less) at Yellowstone.   Because people can be incredibly stupid like this moron.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Enjoy your filthy puncture wounds, animal-taunting dumbass.

Zero sympathy.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: For a minute there near the end it REALLY looked like the bull was going to try and fark that guy.


Especially once the bull got his pants off.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only disappointment in that video is the schmoe is still alive. Too bad.

Go bulls.

I hate people.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

special20: SpectroBoy: For a minute there near the end it REALLY looked like the bull was going to try and fark that guy.

Why do you think his pants were coming off? I don't think the guy was there for the ole!


He's not there for the hunting...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stray_capts: sleze: raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐

Back in the olden days, they had different views on animal cruelty and fewer options for entertainment.  I don't begrudge their civilization from doing it back in the day.  I abhor that it is STILL a tradition they celebrate and LOVE watching idiots getting gored and crushed when they participate.

How do you feel about bull riding I wonder?


A lot of animal related sports are cruel. The notable exception being dog agility trials. The doggos seem to lovethose.

I'd say the rule of thumb is if the animals are competing against humans, it's probably cruel.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bull did everything but piss on him.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, those other guys were useless.  When a bull has a guy down and is grinding him into a paste, you have to get right in there to break his attention.  Grab an ear, smack him on the nose hard, something.  Yeah, you're probably going to get hooked, but that's part of the deal.

Or you could just stand back and wave your arms at him, I guess we see how that worked.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Go Ferdinand!
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice the old dude who tried to help by tossing his straw hat at the rampaging bull?

A for effort, my guy.
  
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always root for the bulls in these situations.

I consider this a Superbowl-level win.

Dude will live. The Bull will not.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: markie_farkie: dammit just give me a login: Love the evac vehicle!

He's doomed.. The driver is Klaus!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IAHzP4umE4M]
for younger farkers who did not get the reference


When I worked for a fishing company, they made me watch that as a training video on what not to do.

Not even kidding.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That man is a human being.  The bull is an animal.  I hope he fully recovers.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: raerae1980: I never understand this tradition 😐

An evergreen reminder that "tradition" != "wise".


Tradition:  It's what you do when you have neither the means nor the ability to do it right.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The wages of farking around is finding out.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was a thing of beauty.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Think of it as evolution in action
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I'd say the rule of thumb is if the animals are competing against humans, it's probably cruel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: For a minute there near the end it REALLY looked like the bull was going to try and fark that guy.


"You're not here for the running, are you?"
 
Boudyro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Humans get cocky because we've conquered the world. Some dummies forget that we did that shiat by working together and using our big brains. None of which means shiat when you're alone, unarmed, and facing a pissed off animal that has at least 900 lbs on you.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chrisco123: That man is a human being.  The bull is an animal.  I hope he fully recovers.


Thankfully, it doesn't look like the bull was badly hurt, so I think he'll make a full recovery.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chrisco123: That man is a human being.  The bull is an animal.


And in this instance most of us are valuing the life of the bull more than the life of the human. The bull didn't ask to be tormented; the "man" willingly acted like an idiot. He got most of what he deserved.
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stray_capts: How do you feel about bull riding I wonder?


*stares off into space*......what are we talking about again?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?
 
