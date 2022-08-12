 Skip to content
(NPR)   America's 3 top companies describe 3 dire warning signs about the state of the American economy. 1) It's too hard to find workers willing to accept slave wages, 2) Telecommuting makes micromanaging the slaves harder, 3) We have to pay taxes now   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What if the economy was about all of us and not just big companies?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: What if the economy was about all of us and not just big companies?


That sounds suspiciously like SOCIALISM!  GET HIM!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, they can go fark themselves.

a)fark you, pay me
b)fark you, pay me
c)fark you, pay the irs
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's getting to the point that you can't even dehumanise humans anymore.

Tragic.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: Maybe, just maybe, they can go fark themselves.

a)fark you, pay me
b)fark you, pay me
c)fark you, pay the irs


Elliot Ness would like to remind everyone that this is not necessarily an ordinal list, and you can do them in any order that you would like.  He would also like to remind everyone that you should probably do #3 first as he reloads a Tommy Gun.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fire one million.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So their problem is ... their profit margins need to shrink or the guillotines will come out?

I'm fine with that.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Such entitlement. Companies and at least half the general public seem to be certain business is just simply *entitled* to workers regardless of what conditions are being offered. And if there aren't enough workers then all the blame goes to the people not taking these jobs rather than to the hiring companies.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see everyone here laughing but because of these things I'm holding off on buying a new boat this year. A boat made by people who I guess won't be needed and probably will be laid off. People like you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody can get a microchip to save their life but there are 1300 Huggy Wuggy shirts at my local Hot Topic.

And I don't even know what the hell a Huggy Wuggy is!

Logistics in this country is farked up. End stage capitalism, everyone.
 
