UK braces for water rationing
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, going in dry...
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Before and after shots. Not a "Green and Pleasant Land"

wp.inews.co.ukView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Okay, going in dry...


You sound like a Tory
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're no longer in Oz.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pipkin E
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now would be the time to kickstart the desalination industry.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: beezeltown: Okay, going in dry...

You sound like a Tory



He was clearing talking about the gin he was pouring for his martini, you perverted little twit.
Since there is no longer any water in the UK, gin is all that's left to drink
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here we are, folks. Water rationing in a country which, for thousands of years, has been known as a perpetually-drizzling island.
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dear English people, you need to wear sunscreen now the way you would on "holiday."

Welcome to hell.
--a (US) southerner.
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Here we are, folks. Water rationing in a country which, for thousands of years, has been known as a perpetually-drizzling island.



Drizzle, yes.   Rain, no.   It may surprise you to find out that New York City has twice the annual average rainfall of London.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 Did a bus tour of southern England for two weeks in late April of 2001.

It rained one day.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Too bad England wasn't declaring a draught.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They finding any bodies in the shrinking levies yet?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate to judge, but people who water their lawn during a drought are either totally clueless or an asshole. (I mean using potable water)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: I hate to judge, but people who water their lawn during a drought are either totally clueless or an asshole. (I mean using potable water)


Why not both?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Here we are, folks. Water rationing in a country which, for thousands of years, has been known as a perpetually-drizzling island.


Put the pipe down once in a while.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drought_in_the_United_Kingdom

Droughts are a relatively common feature of the weather in the United Kingdom, with one around every 5-10 years on average.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Here we are, folks. Water rationing in a country which, for thousands of years, has been known as a perpetually-drizzling island.


It's Fake News, and if it happened it isn't that bad, and it wasn't our fault, and if it was they did it worse, and no we can't do anything about it.
 
Lish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: hegelsghost: I hate to judge, but people who water their lawn during a drought are either totally clueless or an asshole. (I mean using potable water)

Why not both?


I think "asshole" implies intent. If you're doing something bad but don't realize it, you're clueless. If you're aware that it's bad and you do it anyway, you're an asshole.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: They finding any bodies in the shrinking levies yet?


Harold II?  Llwelyn ap Gruffydd ?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Sup, mad dawgs? Up for a midday stroll?
 
