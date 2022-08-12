 Skip to content
(US News)   Translation: Putin threatens to attack European nuclear plants   (usnews.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is the most dangerous man in history.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*not a coincidence
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.


I have my Doubts <
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have to get your sh*t a whole lot more together to pull that one off, dude. Thus far, the threats to these plants have been due to blunt force trauma, and I'm not sure that your people are ready to make those sorts of moves against NATO countries, and for damned sure your forces aren't exactly in array to open up any new conflicts with the manpower and equipment shortage you've got.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*googles Italian nuclear plants*

Oh. Huh...🤔
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was he the guy that was President for like 6 months, then Putin took it back?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh, I swear there's been something in the news lately about someone possibly having secret nuclear information.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

* I am pretty sure this one is Alec Baldwin
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So he threatened the world now. Fact. Time to act accordingly.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Translation: Our nuclear arsenal is shiat, and everyone knows it
 
Mukster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alternate translation: "Nice nuke plant ya got there, shame if somthin should happen to it. Let's discuss "old fashioned Soviet insurance"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Was he the guy that was President for like 6 months, then Putin took it back?


Wikipedia says four tears, but yeah.

Apparently Subby thinks this guy is Putin.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Huh, I swear there's been something in the news lately about someone possibly having secret nuclear information.


And someone who MAY be a Russian agent as well.
 
special20
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't we have any stuxnet-like shiat in Russian nuclear plants?
I mean, if so, it's time to start some fizzling going in Russia to send a message.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

[Fark user image 500x661]

[Fark user image 666x500]
* I am pretty sure this one is Alec Baldwin


Honorable mentions:

Genghis Khan
Christopher Columbus
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Putin attacked European nuclear plants, he would use intermediaries and claim innocence.  Then we would have to decide whether to retaliate, even though Putin would then claim that we are the aggressor, or let it go and look weak.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And countries can accidentally get turned into glass parking lots, what's your point, Vladdy?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: stuhayes2010: Was he the guy that was President for like 6 months, then Putin took it back?

Wikipedia says four tears, but yeah.

Apparently Subby thinks this guy is Putin.


Medvedev's lips don't move without Putin's hand up his ass working his jaw. Always been so.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

[Fark user image 577x433]


SpectroBoy: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

[Fark user image 500x661]

[Fark user image 666x500]



Putin is insane, dying and has the power to end life on Earth.

Hitler didn't have that power. Not even close.

You might have an argument with Stalin and Mao, but they both understood and avoided the consequences of mutual assured destruction. I'm not sure Putin does.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

[Fark user image image 500x661]

[Fark user image image 666x500]
* I am pretty sure this one is Alec Baldwin


None of them are threatening the entire world with nuclear holocaust.

farker need to be put down, sooner rather than later.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Apparently Subby thinks this guy is Putin.


Medvedev is Putin. They are one and the same.

How do you not know this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Keep marching towards Moscow until the kremlin is reduced to smoldering rubble. Those gangsters need their peepees whacked.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: SpectroBoy: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

[Fark user image 577x433]

SpectroBoy: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

[Fark user image 500x661]

[Fark user image 666x500]


Putin is insane, dying and has the power to end life on Earth.

Hitler didn't have that power. Not even close.

You might have an argument with Stalin and Mao, but they both understood and avoided the consequences of mutual assured destruction. I'm not sure Putin does.


Putin probably likes the idea of going out in a flash instead of the long slow death of cancer. Bonus in his sick mind for taking a large chunk of the world with him.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta threaten something if people realize you can't maintain the easy toys very well in a mob run country. Sure as heck don't have a chance at keeping up the biguns properly especially when there's footage of your missile systems turning around and destroying the launcher they just came out of.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the slowest warm up to a nuclear war evar.
 
profdc9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
None of the earlier dictators had a large nuclear arsenal at their disposal, so it is quite possible that Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

Will the military of Russia stand by when Putin threatens to massively escalate the war in Ukraine?  It's hard to say.  On the one hand, it seems like Putin seems to have been quite ignorant as to the state of his military when ordering the invasion, on the other hand, he does seem quite good at ruling through terror.  When will those under him decide they have nothing left to lose, even their lives, by opposing him?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: *googles Italian nuclear plants*

Oh. Huh...🤔

Oh. Huh...🤔


For all our faults, having an ocean between us and the crazies in Europe has always been a plus
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fireproof: stuhayes2010: Was he the guy that was President for like 6 months, then Putin took it back?

Wikipedia says four tears, but yeah.

Apparently Subby thinks this guy is Putin.


Putin's hand has been up his ass for decades now.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time to review my Vault-Tec educational materials?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has anyone triple-dog-dared Putin to end the world yet?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uh huh. Sure Vlad. There'll be "accidents" in Europe.

Of course that would be followed up by accidents all over Russia as your pathetic, crumbling, military would be unable to stop the West from obliterating a few bases before nonchalantly heading home.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Keep marching towards Moscow until the kremlin is reduced to smoldering rubble. Those gangsters need their peepees whacked.


Honestly there are a lot of people who need to learn that they depend on the social contract as much as anyone else. When the world decides to mull you there's not a damn thing you can do about it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: *googles Italian nuclear plants*

Oh. Huh...🤔

For all our faults, having an ocean between us and the crazies in Europe has always been a plus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So which is it Ukraine?

A:  Russia has occupied the nuclear power plant and turned it into a military base, so Ukraine is firing upon them?
or
B:  Ukraine still controls the nuclear power plant, and innocent civilians are being fired upon by Russia?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

raerae1980: *googles Italian nuclear plants*

Oh. Huh...🤔

Oh. Huh...🤔


Good news?
They are a member of NATO, and taking one out would be the absolute end to the threat from Putin for all time.

Uh... hit the beaches until then.
 
kab
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Uh huh. Sure Vlad. There'll be "accidents" in Europe.

Of course that would be followed up by accidents all over Russia as your pathetic, crumbling, military would be unable to stop the West from obliterating a few bases before nonchalantly heading home.


Nah, we can't do that.  He has newkz.  We need to continue with the half measure sanctions (you know, the ones that were supposed to grind his military to a halt by May) and saying "why are we letting this happen" when he basically engages in genocide.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the slowest warm up to a nuclear war evar.


Also, the coldest.  And warmest.  And kookiest.

Wait, how are we scoring WWII again?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

I have my Doubts <

I have my Doubts <


Ya he's full of a lot of hot air but backs down when called on his bluffs. Remember the consequences were never going to be the same if Sweden and Finland joined NATO. Then they did and why did anyone think Russia cared if they did.

He's got hot air and an increasingly questionable military. In December the concern was that Ukraine was going to face a military with the might of the Soviet Union. By April the world saw that Ukraine faced the military that hadn't been maintained since the fall of the Soviet Union. Yet he is still relying on the threat of 50 years ago.
 
db2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like that's a credible threat, and it's time to turn Moscow into beaded glass, wouldn't you say?
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't be going well for them if they are threatening that
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SMB2811: EnderWiggnz: FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.

I have my Doubts <

Ya he's full of a lot of hot air but backs down when called on his bluffs. Remember the consequences were never going to be the same if Sweden and Finland joined NATO. Then they did and why did anyone think Russia cared if they did.

He's got hot air and an increasingly questionable military. In December the concern was that Ukraine was going to face a military with the might of the Soviet Union. By April the world saw that Ukraine faced the military that hadn't been maintained since the fall of the Soviet Union. Yet he is still relying on the threat of 50 years ago.


50 years is a very morning time ago

He's limp
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kuta: So which is it Ukraine?

A:  Russia has occupied the nuclear power plant and turned it into a military base, so Ukraine is firing upon them?
or
B:  Ukraine still controls the nuclear power plant, and innocent civilians are being fired upon by Russia?


C. Russia is holding nuclear power plants as hostages.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.


Potentially, maybe. Maybe. There are still many people ahead of him.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Putin is the most dangerous man in history.


*potentially* dangerous.

Stalin was a crazy dude, the Huns did a whole lot of killing, and that pope guy. All of them.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kab: inglixthemad: Uh huh. Sure Vlad. There'll be "accidents" in Europe.

Of course that would be followed up by accidents all over Russia as your pathetic, crumbling, military would be unable to stop the West from obliterating a few bases before nonchalantly heading home.

Nah, we can't do that.  He has newkz.  We need to continue with the half measure sanctions (you know, the ones that were supposed to grind his military to a halt by May) and saying "why are we letting this happen" when he basically engages in genocide.


Our side is still trying to keep the world running through this.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.