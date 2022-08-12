 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   As long as you're going to be cleaning up war damage in Ukraine anyway, why NOT have a rave?   (bbc.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Difficulty: "Fog  Machine" or "New Fire"?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
why no hero tag? WHY?

fun drugs AND helping in the face of war is heroic. just imagine it.......
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I worry about UXB.  What's the procedure here?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is Ukrainian for "boots and pants and boots and pants?"
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully they keep the glow sticks and strobes to a minimum. It's cynical, but Russians will attack soft, civilian targets knowingly, simply because they're making the best of it. Misery loves company and there are few if any more miserable places on Earth.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Buddy Holly - Rave On - 1958.
Youtube KqefV-dapQc
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm glad I am not at one of these parties, I'd be asking for a bombing to help provide me with the sweet release of death after hearing the unce unce unce.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dandy Warhols "Fast Driving Rave Up" live reading 1998
Youtube jh1MpBBRutI
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm glad I am not at one of these parties, I'd be asking for a bombing to help provide me with the sweet release of death after hearing the unce unce unce.


Post-punk tears
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: I worry about UXB.  What's the procedure here?


Dance like it's your last?

/1 ticket
//aisle seat
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm glad I am not at one of these parties, I'd be asking for a bombing to help provide me with the sweet release of death after hearing the unce unce unce.


well, you're a DJ. maybe you could HOST the party......
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jh1MpBBRutI]


Mousse T vs Dandy Warhols - Horny As A Dandy
Youtube MpG6cCrVzoU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxBsR5ftg-Q
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luna1580: DarkSoulNoHope: I'm glad I am not at one of these parties, I'd be asking for a bombing to help provide me with the sweet release of death after hearing the unce unce unce.

well, you're a DJ. maybe you could HOST the party......


Techno and Goth doesn't mix.
 
