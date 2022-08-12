 Skip to content
(Today)   The CDC now says if a kid is exposed to COVID but not showing symptoms they can still show up at school   (today.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wear a mask if exposed and asymptomatic? Makes sense I suppose.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume the Coronavirus is now in charge of the CDC.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly,
People decided their side long ago on covid.

If someone has chosen to be an anti-vaxxer after seeing it tear through their communities, after seeing the death tolls mounting,after seeing the science - they've chosen to take the risk. The best we can hope for is that the people around them, and the immunocompromised, aren't endangered by that bad decision....
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're vaxxed, I think this is probably the right guideline. There's not much getting away from it at this point.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you don't look contagious you aren't contagious. Got it CDC.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wear a mask if exposed and asymptomatic? Makes sense I suppose.


Wear a mask?  But freedom!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They have found another way to destroy hospitals and the medical care system.  The recent attack on women's health has not yet peaked and is a proof of concept.  Your rural hospital went away two years ago.

COVID is now relieved of  its duty of harm and is thanked for its service.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We all have immunities now.  Nobody was following the rules from day one.  You think anyone is going to mask up now, if they don't want to?  And if you do want to--then do.  wear one for the rest of your life.

better get used to the idea that you built a much more hazardous world that is trying to kill us off. Because it is.  Thank YOU.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like how they changed their guidelines to align with what people are basically doing anyway.  Way to lead from the back, CDC!  This will certainly make people trust you more.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I assume the Coronavirus is now in charge of the CDC.


I assume the CDC has realized its here to stay and you need to update your response accordingly.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CDC: We give up, just do what the Trumpers are doing.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: "And regardless of vaccination status, people should still wear masks indoors in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission - including in schools."

This should be the goddamn headline.  Wear a mask in school, period.  If you're exposed, you can now come to school but you and everyone around you should still be masked.  Unfortunately, the takeaway from this is going to be, "Woohoo--pandemic's over!!"
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: We all have immunities now.  Nobody was following the rules from day one.  You think anyone is going to mask up now, if they don't want to?  And if you do want to--then do.  wear one for the rest of your life.

better get used to the idea that you built a much more hazardous world that is trying to kill us off. Because it is.  Thank YOU.


Except for the fact natural immunity doesn't exist for Covid and even the vaccine wears off as it continues to mutate.

But the government didn't get to stop you from killing Grandma so I guess you showed us all.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly,
People decided their side long ago on covid.

If someone has chosen to be an anti-vaxxer after seeing it tear through their communities, after seeing the death tolls mounting,after seeing the science - they've chosen to take the risk. The best we can hope for is that the people around them, and the immunocompromised, aren't endangered by that bad decision....


But now they're actually advising non-Trumpers to act like Trumpers. They're essentially saying the Trumpers were right all along.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's been fun watching the CDC slowly turn into a parent on their third child simply shrugging when the kid sticks a fork in the socket again & giggles waiting to see if Mommy will get mad.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: We all have immunities now.


Nobody has immunity, outside of a handful of natural freaks.  None.  Zero.  Not the vaccinated, not the recently-infected.  You're an imbecile.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly,
People decided their side long ago on covid.

If someone has chosen to be an anti-vaxxer after seeing it tear through their communities, after seeing the death tolls mounting,after seeing the science - they've chosen to take the risk. The best we can hope for is that the people around them, and the immunocompromised, aren't endangered by that bad decision....


And sending sick kids into an environment where it will spread like wildfire accomplishes that how?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Almost no school district that I'm aware of is enforcing or has any plans to institute or enforce any kind of 'rona mitigation. No masks, no isolation, no quarantine, it's just like the flu now.

I'm not saying I necessarily agree, I'm saying you can be mad about it all you want, but until people start clogging up the hospitals again, nobody important gives a shiat.

Throw on a mask and be mad about it. *shrug* Nobody else cares. Sorry.

Yes, the idiots "won" this "debate" 2 years ago. We joked about how many of them were dying of the disease they refused to try and deal with reasonably. That's gonna have to be enough. If it's not, I don't know what to tell you.

People are stupid. This is known.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CDC motto: "If you not going to take this seriously, why should we?"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nurgle loves a good laugh.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess asymptomatic spread is encouraged now.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SMB2811: AdmirableSnackbar: I assume the Coronavirus is now in charge of the CDC.

I assume the CDC has realized its here to stay and you need to update your response accordingly.


In other words, the CDC no longer cares about controlling or preventing disease.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mid-term elections are soon. The surest way for Democrats to fark up is by canceling the state-funded babysitting most parents rely upon. Make those kids stay home and it farks up the parents' lives, especially for people who don't have jobs they can just drop to babysit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just remember,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"exposed"??? I would imagine the entire human population has at been exposed to the virus at least once, since 2020.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: SMB2811: AdmirableSnackbar: I assume the Coronavirus is now in charge of the CDC.

I assume the CDC has realized its here to stay and you need to update your response accordingly.

In other words, the CDC no longer cares about controlling or preventing disease.


At this point it looks like they're taking a pragmatic approach. They know the population as a whole has mostly given up on controlling it, and just accept it as something we're all going to have to deal with forever. Even people who were originally all in for masks and social distancing (including myself here) are mostly flat done with it and have been for a while.

On the DC metro I see maybe 5% of riders wearing masks, went on a flight recently and saw about the same. Through the UK saw about the same on all modes of mass transit used.

Very bluntly there is no public will to go for another round of lockdowns and no public will to mask up again for two years in what we know will be a mostly futile effort to control this disease, because it turned out to be futile with a much larger masking/isolating participation level that could ever be achieved today.
 
abbarach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got an email from our leadership this morning basically saying "although we've tried to lead with science since COVID started up, the state legislature ended the state of emergency, so y'all have to come back to work now", so I'm getting a kick.

Hopefully this will only apply to state employees and not us contractors, but we'll have to wait and see.  My department also has several people hired since March 2020 that don't live anywhere near our state, and I highly doubt are going to move here; so if they try play hardball on this we're going to lose people (and productivity).  And then management will wonder why everything's taking longer... and completely ignore that it was their stupidity that caused it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Very bluntly there is no public will to go for another round of lockdowns and no public will to mask up again for two years in what we know will be a mostly futile effort to control this disease, because it turned out to be futile with a much larger masking/isolating participation level that could ever be achieved today.


Agreed that there's little to no public will for it now, but the effort was not futile before. It wasn't nearly as good as it could have been because so many shiatheads refused to follow the precautions or get vaccinated, but it still very likely saved lives and kept hospitals from being even more overwhelmed.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eh I think it depends on how you were exposed. Going to a kid's birthday party where the kids are all playing in a ball pit all day and being notifed the day after one if the kids has COVID is different than finding out a kid in your child's lunch period they don't even sit with really tested positive for COVID over the weekend. If any of your relatives have it and are at your home, it is probably a good idea to wait a bit even if asymptomatic.
 
Unda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Policy has to follow the data, and that applies just as much for lifting rules as applying them.

Our early response was based on ~1% measured death rates. As we see wave after wave where spikes in cases and positivity rates (which imply far higher case rates than officially recorded, as fewer people test regularly) don't translate to corresponding spikes in deaths - the BA2.12 and BA4/5 waves don't even register on the death charts - we can't justify maintaining the same level of precautionary measures that the initial waves required.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: It's been fun watching the CDC slowly turn into a parent on their third child simply shrugging when the kid sticks a fork in the socket again & giggles waiting to see if Mommy will get mad.


The rapid slide of the CDC going from evidence-based recommendations to rolling back those recommendations absent evidence that it's the correct move to do so has had me raising an eyebrow.  The CDC is supposed to provide the best guidance according to evidence.  The fact that they've stopped doing so reeks of politicking.  Somebody at the CDC needs to be slapped.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

patrick767: Target Builder: Very bluntly there is no public will to go for another round of lockdowns and no public will to mask up again for two years in what we know will be a mostly futile effort to control this disease, because it turned out to be futile with a much larger masking/isolating participation level that could ever be achieved today.

Agreed that there's little to no public will for it now, but the effort was not futile before. It wasn't nearly as good as it could have been because so many shiatheads refused to follow the precautions or get vaccinated, but it still very likely saved lives and kept hospitals from being even more overwhelmed.


Agree. The original effort was potentially not-futile, but anyone looking at a hypothetical second round of it would view a second attempt as futile based on the resounding failure of the first round.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Target Builder: AdmirableSnackbar: SMB2811: AdmirableSnackbar: I assume the Coronavirus is now in charge of the CDC.

I assume the CDC has realized its here to stay and you need to update your response accordingly.

In other words, the CDC no longer cares about controlling or preventing disease.

At this point it looks like they're taking a pragmatic approach. They know the population as a whole has mostly given up on controlling it, and just accept it as something we're all going to have to deal with forever. Even people who were originally all in for masks and social distancing (including myself here) are mostly flat done with it and have been for a while.

On the DC metro I see maybe 5% of riders wearing masks, went on a flight recently and saw about the same. Through the UK saw about the same on all modes of mass transit used.

Very bluntly there is no public will to go for another round of lockdowns and no public will to mask up again for two years in what we know will be a mostly futile effort to control this disease, because it turned out to be futile with a much larger masking/isolating participation level that could ever be achieved today.


Should medical recommendations be made based on the ignorance and laziness of the general public? What does that say about other medical recommendations? Loss of credibility is forever; you never get that back.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CDC guidance changes as conditions change. That is as it should be.

Whether or not conditions changed in the way we think they should have is a different story altogether. At this point, I've accepted that COIVD is endemic (the lay definition) and that I'm as protected as I'm going to be unless we are allowed more boosters. Yeah it will still probably injure and kill some people, but likely substantially less than before.

People are ground up in the millstone of modern living all the time... I guess we've reached an acceptable level of casualties.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Target Builder: AdmirableSnackbar: SMB2811: AdmirableSnackbar: I assume the Coronavirus is now in charge of the CDC.

I assume the CDC has realized its here to stay and you need to update your response accordingly.

In other words, the CDC no longer cares about controlling or preventing disease.

At this point it looks like they're taking a pragmatic approach. They know the population as a whole has mostly given up on controlling it, and just accept it as something we're all going to have to deal with forever. Even people who were originally all in for masks and social distancing (including myself here) are mostly flat done with it and have been for a while.

On the DC metro I see maybe 5% of riders wearing masks, went on a flight recently and saw about the same. Through the UK saw about the same on all modes of mass transit used.

Very bluntly there is no public will to go for another round of lockdowns and no public will to mask up again for two years in what we know will be a mostly futile effort to control this disease, because it turned out to be futile with a much larger masking/isolating participation level that could ever be achieved today.

Should medical recommendations be made based on the ignorance and laziness of the general public? What does that say about other medical recommendations? Loss of credibility is forever; you never get that back.


And we're also not dealing with the rise of monkeypox and, apparently, farking POLIO.

The CDC is getting people killed by trying to cater to the dumbest citizens instead of working to protect people.
 
jentropy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CDC recommends disabled people should just die already.

I guess none of this should be surprising considering how they responded to the AIDS epidemic. But it's still disappointing and terrifying.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And we're also not dealing with the rise of monkeypox


I've asked about getting a smallpox vaccination and can't find anywhere providing that.
 
