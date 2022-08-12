 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   South Carolina, it's time you start getting your storm supplies ready. A 'time traveller from 2090' is warning of the 'worst hurricane in history' in coming days. It shall be known as 'the chosen one' and will cause havoc upon the whole east coast   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Her: "I'm a time traveler from 2090!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bull, if I was a time traveler, I sure as hell wouldn't pick 2022.
 
pd2001
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is the Scary tag because these delusional people exist?

How many of the 30k members of that FB group are just lurking to watch the train wreck?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach could use a good power washing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: Bull, if I was a time traveler, I sure as hell wouldn't pick 2022.


Truth!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

The 2020s aren't starting well...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't anyone have a Sharpie?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But Hurricane Sandy occurred in 2012, the time traveler was one number off.
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Real time travelers don't go on the news. Real time travelers are busy buying as many call options on BlackBerry for November as possible. That and hording foot cream.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Also:
[Fark user image 850x1333]


This. But also, "many lives lost in South Carolina" isn't exactly the most scary thing I've heard predicted recently.
 
slackadocious
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmmmmm...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Charleston SC is a lovely town. I hope its spared in the Great Weather Wrath TM.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: optikeye: Bull, if I was a time traveler, I sure as hell wouldn't pick 2022.

Truth!!
[Fark user image image 700x907]
The 2020s aren't starting well...


Chuck Norris warned us re-electing Obama would usher in 1000 Years of Darkness. I used to mock him, but we're at year nine and so far the evidence is in his favor.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
August 14?

With normal wind patterns, that would mean San Juan and/or Western Cuba is getting pounded right now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: August 14?

With normal wind patterns, that would mean San Juan and/or Western Cuba is getting pounded right now.


*EASTERN Cuba

/ Not enough coffee
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was he kind of grayish and standing on Pawleys Island?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, like anyone's gonna travel back in time to save South farking Carolina.
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

incendi: Yeah, like anyone's gonna travel back in time to save South farking Carolina.


Yeah, a few years ago there was a storm system that sat on top of SC and only SC FOR THE ENTIRE MONTH OF OCTOBER!!!

It caused lots of flooding. Lots of losses at the ports. Lots of lost houses.

Weather seems to be getting weird.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Charleston SC is a lovely town. I hope its spared in the Great Weather Wrath TM.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Bulletin
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
August 15th, 2022, somewhere on the coast of South Carolina........................
Fark user imageView Full Size

an the next day, and the next......and the next..........
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So you have access to time travel, know of an impending catastrophe, and you only give us a few days/weeks warning? Wtf bro?!
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Schizophrenia is not a laughing matter
Except when you're schizophrenic and the voices never stop laughing, of course.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Also:
[Fark user image 850x1333]


No, its been updated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.