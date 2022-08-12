 Skip to content
(CNN)   The trees are fighting back   (cnn.com) divider line
13
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Bravo, Subby.  Bravo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with maple trees

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is unrest in the forest
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/...is happening.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Ents are going to war!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Firefighter: But I was trying to save you! I was trying to put out the fire that was going to consume you!
Tree: Don't care, die hooman
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fire fighter battling a wildfire is killed by a tree falling, and subby says it was on purpose?

So, the trees want to burn?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: There is unrest in the forest


Thing is with that song:  I interpret it very differently in my 50's than I did in my 20's.

20's:  "Yeah, the smart ones are being hindered by accommodation to the lesser trees! That's so true of society!"

50's:  "if the oaks calmed the fark down and made a small accommodation for light to the maples, all the conflict could have been avoided. "
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was recently in Idaho & got to meet a bunch of woodland firefighters and S&R guys working a nearby fire. Good people.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The Ents are going to war!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [Fark user image 384x304]


Came here for this, such a bummer the release pace has slowed to a crawl
 
