(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 12 is melancholia, as in: Sometimes you hear bacon calling your name, but somedays melancholia   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought it was the name of the movie where Kirstin Dunst gets naked.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this was the word for 'That feeling of sadness of you have when you realize you're married to Donald Trump'
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If life gives you melons, you might be dyslexic.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was fruit salad with whipped creme.
 
BaldrDash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I thought it was the name of the movie where Kirstin Dunst gets naked.


I could sleep there, happy as a clam, if she'd just stop hitting me.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Who - Melancholia
Youtube dG1HJdEuCn0
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I thought it was the name of the movie where Kirstin Dunst gets naked.


Close. It means "It took the End of the World for Kirstin Dunst to get naked."
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I thought it was the name of the movie where Kirstin Dunst gets naked.


I tried watching it but got bored, so I skipped to the part where everyone dies. Not a spoiler, that's the entire premise of the movie.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Mugato: I thought it was the name of the movie where Kirstin Dunst gets naked.

I tried watching it but got bored, so I skipped to the part where everyone dies. Not a spoiler, that's the entire premise of the movie.


Oh, I didn't watch the film. It might make me a philistine but the title sounded too art-house and I got enough of that in film school. I just Googled her and they're spectacular.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: I thought this was the word for 'That feeling of sadness of you have when you realize you're married to Donald Trump'


No, that's pumpkincholia, not melancolia. Duh.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uttertosh: toraque: I thought this was the word for 'That feeling of sadness of you have when you realize you're married to Donald Trump'

No, that's pumpkincholia, not melancholia. Duh.


As much as I was thrilled to see Kirsten Dunsts' Melons, The movie itself was ok. It is definitely Melancholy to the point of bored depression. Though I will say I liked how to efx producers handled how the earth gravity would react during  the event.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

toraque: I thought this was the word for 'That feeling of sadness of you have when you realize you're married to Donald Trump'


oh FFS a perfectly good thread. GTFO
 
