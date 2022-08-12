 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Not-so-sneaky Kangaroo caught trying to break into Australia's Russian embassy. No word if the roo was on a spying mission or this being Australia, a killing mission   (9news.com.au) divider line
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Ivan, dee you steal antlers off bouncy-deer? Eet stand up and punch me in face!'
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Kangaroo in question:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Russian embassy posted the video on Twitter late on Thursday with a comedic caption.  "The video surveillance system of the Russian Embassy in Australia detected an unauthorised access attempt," the Russian embassy said in a tweet.If twitter had been around then, I wonder what kind of cute tweets the Nazi embassy would be releasing to help with their PR after they'd occupied Poland and started committing war crimes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Russian embassy posted the video on Twitter late on Thursday with a comedic caption.  "The video surveillance system of the Russian Embassy in Australia detected an unauthorised access attempt," the Russian embassy said in a tweet.


If twitter had been around then, I wonder what kind of cute tweets the Nazi embassy would be releasing to help with their PR after they'd occupied Poland and started committing war crimes.

/fixed formatting
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Rooshian embassy?  Now there's be a lot of wannabe wallabie invaders taking over prime beach regions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's not jump to conclusions.

Maybe it was a giant mouse.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image 370x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


"COME AND SAY 'G'DAY,' biatch!"
 
