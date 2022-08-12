 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 170 of WW3: Ukraine accuses Orcs of shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP again. Zelensky claimed Russia is maximizing the risk of a nuclear disaster and turning the site into a "battlefield." It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Russia, International Atomic Energy Agency, Chernobyl disaster, nuclear power plant, Kiev, Ukrainian grid, Russian-backed Zaporizhzhia region administration  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 30 to August 5. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between the apparent derailment of TFG's political career and subsequent phases of him Finding Out, combined with the Ukraine's good week in prosecuting the war against its invaders I've been glued to various feeds here. How're the rest of you doing?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Between the apparent derailment of TFG's political career and subsequent phases of him Finding Out, combined with the Ukraine's good week in prosecuting the war against its invaders I've been glued to various feeds here. How're the rest of you doing?


All the good news globally is keeping my spirits up. Job hunting sucks something awful. At least I signed and moved into a new apartment finally after couch surfing for about a week.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All the good news globally is keeping my spirits up. Job hunting sucks something awful. At least I signed and moved into a new apartment finally after couch surfing for about a week.


Know the feeling. Been unemployed for a year now, still looking. Job market here is not as rosey as anywhere else.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Know the feeling. Been unemployed for a year now, still looking. Job market here is not as rosey as anywhere else.


What do you do?
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

Here's some job-hunting advice for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What do you do?


IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.


Not sure where you are but here in Canuckistan we can't find enough IT people of any type.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not sure where you are but here in Canuckistan we can't find enough IT people of any type.


It's a bit different here in Sub-Saharan africa.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today a new art exhibit opened in Moscow.  Peasants ... err, loyal citizens are encouraged to come and pay their respects to the artist and his works.

Early reviews call it absolute shiat.  Various samples of green, brown, red, an black are accented with peanuts and corn and sesame seeds, among other things.

Russias glorious leader denies being the artist responsible for the deuce display, but several truck loads of 'people with sensitive noses,' have already been removed, and child soldiers continue to round people up and force them to attend the exhibit.

When asked why children were running the show, a general so large he could no longer touch his own belly button declared that this was the most efficient use of youthful energy, and besides, he didn't have anyone left over the age of 14.

Reporters have called it the biggest shiat show since the invasion of Ukraine.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x597]


Buggery jokes aside, Russian Navy is probably the safest bet for surviving one's conscription, followed by air force.  Even a stupid Russia isn't going to be able to put new ships into the Black Sea and should be pulling their air force maintenance facilities back out of range of Ukrainian forces.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The list of daily threads has been updated.  There are several detailed posts indicated on the Articles tab.

danceswithcrows has graciously volunteered to update the list starting tomorrow, as I will be taking a road trip.  As DWC is on Mountain time, the updates will be a little later than usual, and is welcome to add other references or tabs to the workbook.
 
loki021376
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Catching up from yesterday I saw this stat which reminded me of Clerks.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x432]


DO try to blow up even more russki aircraft on your way through the parking lot, please.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destruction of the russian BM-21 "Grad" anti-aircraft missile system and the occupiers' BC.

booms
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.


An entry level spot may be what you need to get in the door.  Once you can show your experience it has a chance of growing into something more.  I once was placed by a contracting firm to fill an entry level role, and within a few months the client realized I could do more and was retained for several years. It's a foot in the door that you may be able to pry open further.

You can certainly use "Starting at the basic levels gives me an opportunity to more thoroughly understand the applications and methods used by your developers that I would not be otherwise exposed to, and this background will make me more valuable as advancement opportunities are available."  So many times, people are hired into advanced positions with no experience in the (supposed) culture of the company, and they try to apply the practices of their former employer without understanding the new employer.  This sometimes causes mistakes and resentment that reduces overall productivity of the team.

Hope that helps you frame it more acceptably.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.

An entry level spot may be what you need to get in the door.  Once you can show your experience it has a chance of growing into something more.  I once was placed by a contracting firm to fill an entry level role, and within a few months the client realized I could do more and was retained for several years. It's a foot in the door that you may be able to pry open further.

You can certainly use "Starting at the basic levels gives me an opportunity to more thoroughly understand the applications and methods used by your developers that I would not be otherwise exposed to, and this background will make me more valuable as advancement opportunities are available."  So many times, people are hired into advanced positions with no experience in the (supposed) culture of the company, and they try to apply the practices of their former employer without understanding the new employer.  This sometimes causes mistakes and resentment that reduces overall productivity of the team.

Hope that helps you frame it more acceptably.


Yeah, exactly that.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x432]


Like fine wine, this gets better as it ages.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Please don't forget about us,' says Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko about ongoing war effort
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

.

Tough week for me, just wrapping up an overnight shift and haven't slept more than a few broken hours the past few days. Starting in a few hours, I may be offline until Saturday evening. I'll be around until I wind down though.

Frustrated I haven't been able to fully take in everything that is happening this week.

A few more busy days, then I'll get to rest.

Hopefully everyone else is doing better!


.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.


Quoted from Esion Modnar  in response to the never ending troll problem

The word of the day is infamy.

I want Ukraine to win because it is the right thing. I will celebrate bigly when they win. If they lose, I will grieve for them and humanity.

There are people, however, (you know who you are) who want the orcs to win. Why? Just so they can be right. On an internet forum among thousands of internet forums. And it would feed their soul. What sorry soul is fed on such meager fare?

If you are going to feel joy at the agony and despair of people who don't deserve it, and hope for their defeat, the least people can do is keep it to themselves.

Smile bravely and tsk-tsk at Ukraine getting defeated, its people murdered and plowed under, all the while tittering to yourself: "I WAS RIGHT!" Congratulations. Why don't you print it on a t-shirt, too?

Being a sociopath does not bring infamy, but it sure doesn't hurt.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

notmyjab: IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.


A few more points I'd suggest:

Remote work is a real thing these days, so where you are isn't always as important of what you can do.  Use a time difference as an advantage.  Some offshore opportunities may be in application testing: working somewhat overlapping but off-hours from the rest of the teams may be an advantage.  Had a friend move from Eastern timezone to Hawaii doing this and it worked very well for everyone.

Some entry level roles come with on-call duties.  In my experience, these were tough, but you learned the weak points in the application, the critical dependencies at the company, and their incident management approaches and priorities.  These are things someone coming into a more senior role will not always be directly exposed to, and are also areas where your wider experience might provide chances to make big improvements.  I did level 3 support for some critical applications and the app teams usually put near-entry level people in their on-call rotation, and we'd have many recurring problems.  We eventually put their senior developers in the rotation instead, and they had the ability to see the underlying causes and actually make permanent fixes that greatly reduced the outages.  The senior devs hated being on-call, but they prioritized fixes because they felt the pain.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
.

Well, well, well

https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558070869188034563


.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Life Behind Enemy Lines in Ukraine: No Jobs, Kidnapping, 'Constant Terror'
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


saintjavelin.com has a new patch
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrs. Guilty has finally beaten back Corona Chan, and this summer's episode of Life (A Quinn Martin Production) is damned near wrapped up.
On the flip side, I tried hard to make a Putin's Folly entry for the last few days, but I just can't stop shaking my head.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Not sure where you are but here in Canuckistan we can't find enough IT people of any type.

It's a bit different here in Sub-Saharan africa.


Namibia, right? I seem to recall something about not doing much surfing in Walvis Bay and visiting Windhoek several threads ago.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Military analysis that will make you go "WTF AM I READING?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bruno Maçães

@MacaesBruno
A Russian top official just said Russia will try to sabotage nuclear power plants in Europe and provoke a nuclear accident
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dairy farm in Ukraine's Donbas region struggles to survive
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

[Link][Fark user image image 597x603]


Forget it Jake, it's the Marine Corps.


.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Flash
@Flash43191300
·
3m

1/2The AFU liquidated the leader of the ""DPR"", who was the founder of the ""Russian Spring-2014"" in Horlivka, Donetsk region, Yuriy Krikulenko, reports Horlivka ua.


2/2 According to the publication, Ukrainian artillery hit the militants' gathering place with a precision strike. Together with him, several other key figures were liquidated.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh boy, big news if true (apologies if this was posted last night). It's TPYXA's English twitter account, take it with a grain of salt until I can find better sources.

Leader and founder of the DPR killed alongside other top figures in precision strike by Ukraine (Tweet 1, Tweet 2).

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs invites EU counterparts to discuss banning Russians from obtaining Schengen visas (Tweet).
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WarMonitor3
More explosions near the damn at Nova Kakhovka Sounds of shelling can also be heard
 
Madaynun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I actually met one of the owners of the mower shop yesterday.
She likes what I have done with the parts department.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.

An entry level spot may be what you need to get in the door.  Once you can show your experience it has a chance of growing into something more.  I once was placed by a contracting firm to fill an entry level role, and within a few months the client realized I could do more and was retained for several years. It's a foot in the door that you may be able to pry open further.

You can certainly use "Starting at the basic levels gives me an opportunity to more thoroughly understand the applications and methods used by your developers that I would not be otherwise exposed to, and this background will make me more valuable as advancement opportunities are available."  So many times, people are hired into advanced positions with no experience in the (supposed) culture of the company, and they try to apply the practices of their former employer without understanding the new employer.  This sometimes causes mistakes and resentment that reduces overall productivity of the team.

Hope that helps you frame it more acceptably.


Random shiatheads running shovels make $80k a year or better if they're in the labor union, and there's a shortage of laborers.

I'm not kidding. Frankly, unless you're making BANK, you should check out the construction and specialised worker's union. There's a goddamn lot of work basically everywhere. Just be willing to take a camp job, which is where the real money is at. Fark IT.

I mean really, FARK IT. Yoou've got a whole mass of employers who think brains aren't worth bupkis. Come to construction. If you have enough neurons to make a synapse, you'll be making $100k after 2 years (ish) of schmoozing. Just be ready to deal with Newfies :P

If you have actual skills, you'll be making 6 figures take home after a couple of years.

Plus, you'll be able to actually point at something and say "I built that".

Farking IT is bullshiat. Crap money for work where they expect your brain to be on 24/7. Fark em. Come to construction. Put on a yellow hat, grab a shovel, and make more money than anyone you know with pretty much zero stress. Stress is for white hats :P
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

1/2The AFU liquidated the leader of the ""DPR"", who was the founder of the ""Russian Spring-2014"" in Horlivka, Donetsk region, Yuriy Krikulenko, reports Horlivka ua.


2/2 According to the publication, Ukrainian artillery hit the militants' gathering place with a precision strike. Together with him, several other key figures were liquidated.


fragiledignity.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A Russian top official just said Russia will try to sabotage nuclear power plants in Europe and provoke a nuclear accident


I say again, this is really a campaign to rile up the anti-nuke factions while Germany mulls restarting their plants that were shutdown in 2011.
 
turboke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A Russian top official just said Russia will try to sabotage nuclear power plants in Europe and provoke a nuclear accident


I'm not familiar with Bruno's reputation. It this reliable without a source?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
98% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win the war against Russia

And, some other polling numbers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IT. At this point i'm down to just looking at entry-level employment in that field.

An entry level spot may be what you need to get in the door.  Once you can show your experience it has a chance of growing into something more.  I once was placed by a contracting firm to fill an entry level role, and within a few months the client realized I could do more and was retained for several years. It's a foot in the door that you may be able to pry open further.

You can certainly use "Starting at the basic levels gives me an opportunity to more thoroughly understand the applications and methods used by your developers that I would not be otherwise exposed to, and this background will make me more valuable as advancement opportunities are available."  So many times, people are hired into advanced positions with no experience in the (supposed) culture of the company, and they try to apply the practices of their former employer without understanding the new employer.  This sometimes causes mistakes and resentment that reduces overall productivity of the team.

Hope that helps you frame it more acceptably.

Random shiatheads running shovels make $80k a year or better if they're in the labor union, and there's a shortage of laborers.

I'm not kidding. Frankly, unless you're making BANK, you should check out the construction and specialised worker's union. There's a goddamn lot of work basically everywhere. Just be willing to take a camp job, which is where the real money is at. Fark IT.

I mean really, FARK IT. Yoou've got a whole mass of employers who think brains aren't worth bupkis. Come to construction. If you have enough neurons to make a synapse, you'll be making $100k after 2 years (ish) of schmoozing. Just be ready to deal with Newfies :P

If you have actual skills, you'll be making 6 figures take home after a couple of years.

Plus, you'll be able to actually point at something and say "I built that".

Farking IT is bullshiat. Crap money for work where they expect your brain to be on 24/7. Fark em. Come to construction. Put on a yellow hat, grab a shovel, and make more money than anyone you know with pretty much zero stress. Stress is for white hats :P ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
