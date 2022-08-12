 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   NYC subway riders have seen it all - literally (NSFW)   (nypost.com) divider line
38
    More: Awkward, Train station, New York City, Rapid transit, naked man, Rail transport, English-language films, New Yorkers, apparently disturbed man  
•       •       •

1696 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more concerned that his mask was down

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: I'm more concerned that his mask was down

[Fark user image 425x283]


That's his chin diaper.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Yorkers 'Oh that's just Willie. He's an asshole."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]


Mayo is delicious, but I prefer it with lunchmeat and bread.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked? The man is clearly wearing socks.

Plus, only an insane person would walk around barefoot in a subway station.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Mayo is delicious, but I prefer it with lunchmeat and bread.


I've posted that photo before. Some people tell me she's actually eating vanilla pudding. But then again, in this day and age, who knows.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's one of my nightmares: I find myself at school, work, in public, or in a random public place, completely naked.

Thankfully for all concerned, it's never happened IRL
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yo, yo, YO, it's SHOWTIME!   *flops weener around*
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Naked Man (Remastered)
Youtube GWUxyG_ZxIk
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My boyfriend and I were in NYC visiting some extended family of his a few years ago (pre-pandemic), and we not only saw a couple farking on a train -- and not making much of an effort to disguise what they were doing -- I saw someone pull down their pants and take a shiat in the corner. I've seen the same thing on CTA trains growing up in Chicago, so at least it's not a New York phenomenon.

You can't ascribe all of this to mentally ill people off their meds, most of it is just gross, disgusting people being gross and disgusting.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: DarkSoulNoHope: Mayo is delicious, but I prefer it with lunchmeat and bread.

I've posted that photo before. Some people tell me she's actually eating vanilla pudding. But then again, in this day and age, who knows.


Could be worse.

Could be Miracle Whip.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OldManBaby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"New Yorkers barely flinched...", but we took 4 pictures, wrote an article, and posted it on our website.
 
funzyr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: steklo: [Fark user image 700x709]

Mayo is delicious, but I prefer it with lunchmeat and bread.


You take that back! Mayo is one of the most foul things people voluntarily out into their bodies. Miracle whip is the correct choice for sandwiches. Or Italian or ranch dressing.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Yo, yo, YO, it's SHOWTIME!   *flops weener around*


I am selling candy bars on the train today so that I can stay out of trouble and have something to do after school. Unfortunately all we have left at this time is one chocolate bar with extra nuts.
 
Supadope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cause I'm free!
Free ballin'!
-Tom Petty
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My boyfriend and I were in NYC visiting some extended family of his a few years ago (pre-pandemic), and we not only saw a couple farking on a train -- and not making much of an effort to disguise what they were doing -- I saw someone pull down their pants and take a shiat in the corner. I've seen the same thing on CTA trains growing up in Chicago, so at least it's not a New York phenomenon.

You can't ascribe all of this to mentally ill people off their meds, most of it is just gross, disgusting people being gross and disgusting.


You're not a New Yorker until you've seen hobo wang at least thrice and the classic "corner seat plastic bag dump" at least once. It's in the rule book.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's also hatless .
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

funzyr: You take that back! Mayo is one of the most foul things people voluntarily out into their bodies. Miracle whip is the correct choice for sandwiches. Or Italian or ranch dressing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: DarkSoulNoHope: Mayo is delicious, but I prefer it with lunchmeat and bread.

I've posted that photo before. Some people tell me she's actually eating vanilla pudding. But then again, in this day and age, who knows.


I like the implication that eating vanilla pudding out of a mayonnaise jar was a sensible activity in the civilized days of yore, lost to the hustle and bustle of modernity.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thom Yorke With Bjork - I've Seen It All
Youtube 3V1Lov1U9mU
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 320x240]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He doesn't have a concealed weapon, so who cares?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 320x240]

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x360]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, you don't have to ride a big city subway too long to know that you don't engage with possible or probable crazy.  Same goes for non-crazy, but disruptive (e.g. the people who get on at one station, then once the doors shut start yelling a prepared spiel sob story asking for money until the next station).  It's not just a NYC thing -- they just happen to have more overall subway and more passenger volume, so you get more crazies.

Very rarely though, you will get a gem of a person on the subway who's technically disruptive a/o not 'right' in the brain who you can interact with.  We had a guy in Boston who seemed to be mentally disabled who'd ride the subway playing a little fanny-pack sized wearable synth keyboard strapped to his waist.  Wasn't asking for money, he just appreciated a smile and a greeting from passengers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: steklo: DarkSoulNoHope: Mayo is delicious, but I prefer it with lunchmeat and bread.

I've posted that photo before. Some people tell me she's actually eating vanilla pudding. But then again, in this day and age, who knows.

Could be worse.

Could be Miracle Whip.


I think Kim got a worse ending than Lalo, Howard, Ignacio, etc.

productplacementblog.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eh, it could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everyone noticed. You don't react to the crazy, rude, ridiculous people because any reaction increases the odds of you getting to see more of their crazy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: ArcadianRefugee: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 320x240]

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x360]

[i.imgur.com image 300x168]


Well, now we know what's in steklo's jar.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My boyfriend and I were in NYC visiting some extended family of his a few years ago (pre-pandemic), and we not only saw a couple farking on a train -- and not making much of an effort to disguise what they were doing -- I saw someone pull down their pants and take a shiat in the corner. I've seen the same thing on CTA trains growing up in Chicago, so at least it's not a New York phenomenon.

You can't ascribe all of this to mentally ill people off their meds, most of it is just gross, disgusting people being gross and disgusting.


I saw that on MARTA coming up from the Airport a few times late in the evening.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had an old friend videod strolling naked down the street of my town, obviously out of it. His meds were off. He's a good dude and there was a time he made a big difference in my life. It was sad and made me a little pissed off that he made the rounds on social media for something that he really wasn't even aware of. He was completely out of it at the time...it wasn't illegal drugs, it was just something his doctors did not have dialed in correctly.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Creoena: Eh, it could be worse.

[Fark user image 700x621]


Damn, I wouldn't want to play poker w/ that business guy.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldManBaby: "New Yorkers barely flinched...", but we took 4 pictures, wrote an article, and posted it on our website.


Because the New York Post is pushing their agenda: "DERP!  New York has become a hell-hole because of Dem leadership. Here is the proof.  HERP!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To paraphrase David Cross: if you're the weirdest person in your town and move to New York, you probably won't even be the weirdest person on your block.
 
batlock666
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought he was dreaming.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.