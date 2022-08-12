 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Millionaire might have to check his other deep pocket for more change after watching his 150ft £20million superyacht erupting into flames just one month after he bought the boat   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No injuries reported.

Burn away...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance scam
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb.  He should have spent that money on an NFT of the boat instead.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesboy.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA nuts getting shot by the feds, mega yachts going up in flames .... this is really not a bad end to the week at all.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scary" tag? Pffft.
More like Amusing or Obvious.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I see subbyis unfamiliar with the concept of 'insurance'.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Insurance scam


I would put money on that.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A $20 million dollar boat to a guy worth $1.5 billion is like someone at median income buying a hooptie to get around in.   It scales down to an $1000 car for you and me.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
King Crimson - Formentera Lady
Youtube H7mehbm60YQ
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Humans are funny.  You know this guy bought it after seeing another millionaire friend's yacht and feeling inadequate.  He now spent all this money only to have it go up in flames and have his friends snicker at him more.  He thinks his life is shiat, curses his luck, and probably lost sleep over this.  He probably has friends consoling him.

And yet, if he disassociated himself from this circle, and moved to a very upper middle class neighborhood, he'd be top dog, having all the strange he could want, and could top any purchase his neighbors made.

The hedonic treadmill is a motherfarker.  Warren Buffett is the exception, not the rule.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The incident is sure to sting the owner

The Sun apparently unaware of the concept of 'insurance'. Which I guess is unsurprising as they are the paper of record for idiots.

Also, as pointed out by others, almost surely a scam.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should have bought extended warranty!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The boat, the boat, the boat is on fire!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, I sure could use some lunch.
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rent Party: A $20 million dollar boat to a guy worth $1.5 billion is like someone at median income buying a hooptie to get around in.   It scales down to an $1000 car for you and me.


I wonder if the associated costs scale down as well - the staffing, mooring, insurance, fuel, etc.  And how much of that worth is real?  I'm almost a millionaire in terms of "worth", but my post tax income is less than six figures.
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wax_on: The incident is sure to sting the owner

The Sun apparently unaware of the concept of 'insurance'. Which I guess is unsurprising as they are the paper of record for idiots.

Also, as pointed out by others, almost surely a scam.


If you totaled your car, are you really happy that insurance is going to cover the cost (in six months, minus a deductible, after submitting page upon page of documentation, etc.)?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not shedding a single farking tear for this guy, but insurance isn't fun.
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harrogate the Melon Bunger: wax_on: The incident is sure to sting the owner

The Sun apparently unaware of the concept of 'insurance'. Which I guess is unsurprising as they are the paper of record for idiots.

Also, as pointed out by others, almost surely a scam.

If you totaled your car, are you really happy that insurance is going to cover the cost (in six months, minus a deductible, after submitting page upon page of documentation, etc.)?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not shedding a single farking tear for this guy, but insurance isn't fun.


The person who bought that yacht is not doing any of the paperwork; he has people who have people who will take care of it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope he was able to take a good hard look at it before it caught fire.

NSFW lyrics:

The Lonely Island - I'm On A Boat (Explicit Version) ft. T-Pain (Official Video)
Youtube avaSdC0QOUM
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H7mehbm60YQ]


Name checks out.

Love that whole album. Still Crimson, but so different from everything else in the catalog.
 
PunGent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harrogate the Melon Bunger: Rent Party: A $20 million dollar boat to a guy worth $1.5 billion is like someone at median income buying a hooptie to get around in.   It scales down to an $1000 car for you and me.

I wonder if the associated costs scale down as well - the staffing, mooring, insurance, fuel, etc. And how much of that worth is real?  I'm almost a millionaire in terms of "worth", but my post tax income is less than six figures.


Boat maintenance and operations run about 10% of purchase cost per year...once you get up into the size range where you need permanent paid crew, it's a big bump...but then scales linearly again, generally.

Afa "worth", ironically, the a boat owner might be better off buying an NFT, as someone suggested...you don't buy boats to make money, as a rule.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would HAHA, but it's insured. But I guess HAHA at the insurance company.

Too bad he wasn't on it.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a shame, I understand that oligarch yachts are quite flammable.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you call a multi-million dollar superyacht on fire?
A good start.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm betting that the locals were more amused than horrified. "Look at that rich asshole - buys a superyacht, can't afford fire suppression...what a cockstain."
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harrogate the Melon Bunger: wax_on: The incident is sure to sting the owner

The Sun apparently unaware of the concept of 'insurance'. Which I guess is unsurprising as they are the paper of record for idiots.

Also, as pointed out by others, almost surely a scam.

If you totaled your car, are you really happy that insurance is going to cover the cost (in six months, minus a deductible, after submitting page upon page of documentation, etc.)?


If it's my only care, and my daily driver, sure.

If it's one of my four "fun" cars and I can switch to another one while I wait, it probably doesn't bother me much.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 448x336]


The kids won't be able to hear it in their heads. The old folks can't forget it.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That will buff right out.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your defecate tis conflagrated, yo.
 
