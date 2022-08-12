 Skip to content
(Guardian)   If, like me, you've been locked in bitter family arguments about who owned which swans in Norfolk 450 years ago, good news   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
    More: Silly, Hoi polloi, Swans, Swan, Mark, beaks of swans, Oi Polloi, Gospel of Mark, second volume  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An older pic of my cat with a decorative swan.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The wealthy and privileged didn't want the hoi polloi eating swans," Schooling said.

Though I've never even considered eating a swan, what the hell have we been missing out on?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At a thanksgiving dinner my sister and her two daughters got into a screaming match over LOTR movies compared to LOTR books.

I wish I would've recorded it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not how it works. We did this one before.

Of course, he wasn't held accountable so we're doing it again.
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "The wealthy and privileged didn't want the hoi polloi eating swans," Schooling said.

Though I've never even considered eating a swan, what the hell have we been missing out on?


I've no idea, but  Farkers should try first ordering swan when they go to fast food restaurants.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "The wealthy and privileged didn't want the hoi polloi eating swans," Schooling said.

Though I've never even considered eating a swan, what the hell have we been missing out on?


It probably tastes fowl.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x627]


I learned this years ago
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DRTFA: kdawg7736: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x627]

I learned this years ago
[Fark user image image 425x637]


Two Bjork posts in less than 20 minutes. Someone needs to bring the hat trick.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: kmgenesis23: "The wealthy and privileged didn't want the hoi polloi eating swans," Schooling said.

Though I've never even considered eating a swan, what the hell have we been missing out on?

It probably tastes fowl.


"What flavor is it?"
"It's a bird, innit? It's a bloody sea bird. It's not any bloody flavor."

Going by paraphrased Monty Python, I imagine it's waterfowl flavor. Think duck or goose. So not great, not terrible. They really should've eaten them. I mean I would have. If the choice is between starving to death and eating one of the Queen's stupid water ornaments, imma eat the damn bird. Of course I'd then have been shipped to one of the colonies as punishment... so really it's win/win: not starve to death or shipped somewhere other than ol' blighty for free.
 
