(News4Jax)   Florida grocery store has grand opening and hours later becomes a wading pool the first time it rains   (news4jax.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meh. How often does it rain in Florida?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DeSatan should drain that swamp.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You people complain too much.  I pay good money to run my swimming pool and here you have one for free!
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Jacksonville is easily one of the top 10 swamp cities in northeastern Florida.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not News - It's a Puddle!
 
Ethertap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eh, it was a parking garage that flooded, not the store. They won't be the same thing until Sunday when an oldster confuses a bollard with a green light and widens the connection between the garage and store.
 
