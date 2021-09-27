 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   South Korea has investigated its wealthy citizens for white-collar crimes, lightly penalized them and found that they are deserving of pardons. Naturally
    Samsung's de  
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of us, one of us - America
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, rich white guy...wait. Never mind
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't dig too deeply into the upper echelons of the Korean corporate hierarchy unless you want to take your life in your hands.
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well...unless you have a lot of debts.  Then they have an alternative resolution process...

cnet.comView Full Size
 
me.theuser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've one of those hard won sayings:
Friends don't let friends buy samsung.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone call woo young woo!
Yeah I just discovered "KDs."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know this is about South Korea, but if I could change one thing about the American Constitution, it would be to make the office of Attorney General an elected position, by popular vote of all citizens, held every midterm election, and give the Attorney General absolute power to investigate both the president and congress, and the AG would have the power to delay pardons for a review, block, or revoke them, though I would have some process where in certain circumstances the president could go over the AGs head to the Supreme Court.  

I would also make it so that the president and the AG, who would often as not likely be from the opposing party, would have to agree on Supreme Court nominees.  This would be of course after we expanded the court in order to balance it out, but also to assure that neither side could pack the court ever again with a bunch of radical monsters.
 
