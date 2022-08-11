 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Damn it, Darwin, you only had one job   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, National Park Service, park's most popular viewpoints, Yellowstone National Park, heavily trafficked Navajo Loop, Zion National Park, serious injuries, Bryce Canyon National Park, spokesman Peter Densmore  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Geez, what a dumb ass. He can't even climb over the fence; he had to do an uncontrolled leap. He'll be dead soon. His family should def get a big life insurance policy that includes stupidity.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*popcorns* Go on.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
""Touron" is a word"

Stop. Nope. Try again.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Issue a fine and a lifetime ban from all national parks.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tourist: why is this spot called Dumbass Falls?  There's no water here.
Tour Guide: funny you should mention that.
 
GreenSun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You can tell by the way he wears his hat.
 
