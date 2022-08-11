 Skip to content
43
43 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Use lube, a lot of lube, if you think you have used too much you have almost used enough.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wristwatch!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heat of the moment...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incontinence huh?

This sounds like a gay panic article from The Guardian. I'm pretty sure that incontinence was promoted as a faux-side effect that gay men would experience from anal sex. And everything I've read about that, is that it was propaganda.

So now doctor have to warn straight wormn about the danger of anal sex? How about doctors could educate their patients on sexual health, and provide them information on how they can do it safely? There are plenty of sex educators doing just that. Why can't doctors?
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What what?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
C'mon man, everybody's doin' it!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Wristwatch!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Butt stuff. The answer is always butt stuff.
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Excellent use of the "ass is mine" tag.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
""Women have less robust anal sphincters and lower anal canal pressures than men"

Mrs. Henry uses this excuse every time she loses one of our post-dinner farting contests. Kinda seems like reverse sexism to me.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Use lube, a lot of lube, if you think you have used too much you have almost used enough.


Does that help with the smell? *Pukes
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

question_dj: Incontinence huh?

This sounds like a gay panic article from The Guardian. I'm pretty sure that incontinence was promoted as a faux-side effect that gay men would experience from anal sex. And everything I've read about that, is that it was propaganda.

So now doctor have to warn straight wormn about the danger of anal sex? How about doctors could educate their patients on sexual health, and provide them information on how they can do it safely? There are plenty of sex educators doing just that. Why can't doctors?


I mean, you're using a passage meant for one-way excretion of waste for fun time activity, as opposed to the evolution-developed channel that is adapted for that with self-lubrication properties. There's gonna be side effects when you use something beyond its intended function. Maybe if we select for people that can experience it safely, over time we can breed a new generation of people that can support it without external aides.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Robust anal sphincter?
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: aleister_greynight: Use lube, a lot of lube, if you think you have used too much you have almost used enough.

Does that help with the smell? *Pukes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: question_dj: Incontinence huh?

This sounds like a gay panic article from The Guardian. I'm pretty sure that incontinence was promoted as a faux-side effect that gay men would experience from anal sex. And everything I've read about that, is that it was propaganda.

So now doctor have to warn straight wormn about the danger of anal sex? How about doctors could educate their patients on sexual health, and provide them information on how they can do it safely? There are plenty of sex educators doing just that. Why can't doctors?

I mean, you're using a passage meant for one-way excretion of waste for fun time activity, as opposed to the evolution-developed channel that is adapted for that with self-lubrication properties. There's gonna be side effects when you use something beyond its intended function. Maybe if we select for people that can experience it safely, over time we can breed a new generation of people that can support it without external aides.


Anal Eugenics and selective breeding program?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aukie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seriously, just get on grindr - there are plenty of people who want anal sex there
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gay panic/sex shame article is sexy shamey. Yes. If more couples are having more anal sex, then it stands to reason that there is in fact a higher incidence of anal injury/sti amongst women who recieve anal sex.
Thanks Guardian. I am sure you are going to tell me that people who drive are more likely to get into car accidents.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
soooo...no butt stuff?
Discussion threads aren't going to be a helluva lot of fun if all we have left is subby's mom.

/username etc.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
True story
I'm walking down the hall at work and general surgeon steps out of exam room at the same time, patient(twenty something woman) follows him to the doorway and says 'so anal sex is out'
He answered yes if you were wondering
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clearly farkers are not getting enough anal sex
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: Seriously, just get on grindr - there are plenty of people who want anal sex there


TFA is about straight people having anal sex. Maybe there should be a dating site for straight people looking for anal. Call it Buttr.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I use the side hole
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gilatrout: This is why I use the side hole


Quagmire discovers a 4th hole
Youtube dX_65fcjgGI
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh Peggy your husband demanded you do what? what?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: Gay panic/sex shame article is sexy shamey. Yes. If more couples are having more anal sex, then it stands to reason that there is in fact a higher incidence of anal injury/sti amongst women who recieve anal sex.
Thanks Guardian. I am sure you are going to tell me that people who drive are more likely to get into car accidents.


Guess you didn't read the article, because it details why butt stuff is more risky for women.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People will be fine. I hate to tell you all this, but our generation did NOT invent kinky sex. People have been using the back door for centuries, and everyone can hold their poop just fine.
 
miscreant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Xai: Seriously, just get on grindr - there are plenty of people who want anal sex there


For a disturbingly large number of guys, the fact that the girl doesn't really want it and needs to be "coerced" into it, is a selling point
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Guardian with a panic article?

It is their bread and butter.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a whole (a hole?) bunch of people on here yelling about "gay panic" in one of the UK's most liberal newspapers, and who have clearly not read the article, which specifically explains why this is an issue specifically for women due to the differences in their anatomical structure vs men, and following the side effects of childbirth.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

question_dj: Incontinence huh?

This sounds like a gay panic article from The Guardian. I'm pretty sure that incontinence was promoted as a faux-side effect that gay men would experience from anal sex. And everything I've read about that, is that it was propaganda.

So now doctor have to warn straight wormn about the danger of anal sex? How about doctors could educate their patients on sexual health, and provide them information on how they can do it safely? There are plenty of sex educators doing just that. Why can't doctors?


Straight people do have some unique risks from anal. The anus and vagina are very close together, cross-contamination and UTIs are a risk. I'm not seeing much difference between warning and educating, though.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Interestingly, since I updated my Bumble profile to highlight my disdain for the practice, both send/receive, my success rate instantly tripled from zero to zero.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: question_dj: Incontinence huh?

This sounds like a gay panic article from The Guardian. I'm pretty sure that incontinence was promoted as a faux-side effect that gay men would experience from anal sex. And everything I've read about that, is that it was propaganda.

So now doctor have to warn straight wormn about the danger of anal sex? How about doctors could educate their patients on sexual health, and provide them information on how they can do it safely? There are plenty of sex educators doing just that. Why can't doctors?

I mean, you're using a passage meant for one-way excretion of waste for fun time activity, as opposed to the evolution-developed channel that is adapted for that with self-lubrication properties. There's gonna be side effects when you use something beyond its intended function. Maybe if we select for people that can experience it safely, over time we can breed a new generation of people that can support it without external aides.


Do you not know how muscles work??
 
monstera
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
HOTY material here
i don't care what tfa says
don't know how y'all missed that
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just wanted to stop in to say hi.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: There's a whole (a hole?) bunch of people on here yelling about "gay panic" in one of the UK's most liberal newspapers, and who have clearly not read the article, which specifically explains why this is an issue specifically for women due to the differences in their anatomical structure vs men, and following the side effects of childbirth.


Anal sex is icky! Sex educators commonly complain that doctors don't provide non-judgemental, and accurate information about anal sex. It's all oogabooga shiat like this.

There are literally sex educators out here trying to give solid, non-judgemental information, and doctors are out here trying to scare people. There' sa huge difference between education, and doctors not wanting to deal with icky problems.

https://www.bvibe.com/butt-stuff-basics-video-series
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hot Kinky Jo chuckles in amusement.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Clean your ass beforehand keeps things from getting messy or smelly.  Poop will also cause pain and tearing, it's like using gritty mud for lube. Start slow and with reasonable sized toys and/or partners first then work your way up.  Don't just shove things in let the body open up and adjust before jack-hammering that hole.

As a gay guy I will attest that doctors are not taught sh*t about anal sex (gay or straight).  Have had to explain the mechanics of it multiple times to numerous doctors.  Most have trouble just talking about sex.  Responses are often shaming, preaching abstinence, or just reluctance to do more than print an internet article about sex.  If you're doctor is like that find a new one.  Good doctors will accept you do sexual things and help you take care of problems that may arise without shaming.

I would say that oversized sex toy videos on the internet make people bite off more than their butt can handle.  Just look at all the Bad Dragon and Mr Hankey videos on the net.  Your butt isn't going back to normal after putting a 9+ inch diameter object in there repeatedly.  Don't even get me started on how many videos of fisting and prolapse people post.  It makes others want to imitate.  Prolapse isn't something to be proud of it will required surgery to fix and be a painful recovery.
 
