Not news: 75 year old New Yorker found dead. News: In his apartment with at least a week's worth of decay under his belt (and over it too I guess). Fark: surrounded by WMD manuals and canisters with biohazard label on them
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As they are.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Dat Ass. Giggity
 
balko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's he building in there?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just two weeks away from retirement.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was he peeing into the cannisters?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think it was his idea of joke - like a 'radiation warning' sticker on a lunch box left in a shared fridge
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x736]

Dat Ass. Giggity


Tsk tsk...ACAB
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

balko: What's he building in there?


I swear to god I heard someone moaning low
And I keep seeing the blue light of a TV show
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Too much tuna
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: balko: What's he building in there?

I swear to god I heard someone moaning low
And I keep seeing the blue light of a TV show


I'll tell you one thing, he's not building a playhouse for the children.
 
