(UPI)   "Whoa, check it out; my paws are HUGE"   (upi.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Honey, Ministry of Truth, Rhododendron, young brown bear, large amount of hallucinogenic honey, Turkish Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry, Indigenous  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's no match for
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The ministry said the bear is in good health and will eventually be returned to the wild. It asked social media users to help come up with a name"

Beary Garcia
Hunter S. Ursus
Trippington Bear
Dave's not Bear, man
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*looks outside at my rhododendron bushes*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*glances over to my beehives*
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

beezeltown: "The ministry said the bear is in good health and will eventually be returned to the wild. It asked social media users to help come up with a name"

Beary Garcia
Hunter S. Ursus
Trippington Bear
Dave's not Bear, man


Bear E. Juana
The Bearanstoned Bear
Dopey the Bear
Ursa Majorly High
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey.

Question: Where might one find some of this hallucinogenic honey? Hypothetically speaking, of course.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigMax: beezeltown: "The ministry said the bear is in good health and will eventually be returned to the wild. It asked social media users to help come up with a name"

Beary Garcia
Hunter S. Ursus
Trippington Bear
Dave's not Bear, man

Bear E. Juana
The Bearanstoned Bear
Dopey the Bear
Ursa Majorly High


literally anything after Beary Garcia is runner-up at best. I mean - hallucinogenic honey
 
phlegmmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey.

Question: Where might one find some of this hallucinogenic honey? Hypothetically speaking, of course.


From The Guardian:

Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is produced in small quantities by beekeepers in the Kaçkar mountains above the Black Sea, the only place in the world other than the foothills of the Himalayas where indigenous species of rhododendrons produce a potent neurotoxin called grayanotoxin.
 
Zeromyhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They sure are, tiny b!"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know more about this honey
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its really big shoe.
my shoe

its a really big shoe
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we have tripping bears.
I mean, why not.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't laugh, but some of that bear's poses were hilarious.

Hope it suffer long term damage from ingesting so much of that tripper's honey.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey.

Question: Where might one find some of this hallucinogenic honey? Hypothetically speaking, of course.


Internet. You can just buy that stuff. I haven't had the chance to try it yet though.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I shouldn't laugh, but some of that bear's poses were hilarious.

Hope it didn't suffer long term damage from ingesting so much of that tripper's honey.


/ftfm

/need to proofread before hitting add comment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I''ve heard of that hallucinogenic honey. Why would I not hear about it?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wyckyd Sceptre: BigMax: beezeltown: "The ministry said the bear is in good health and will eventually be returned to the wild. It asked social media users to help come up with a name"

Beary Garcia
Hunter S. Ursus
Trippington Bear
Dave's not Bear, man

Bear E. Juana
The Bearanstoned Bear
Dopey the Bear
Ursa Majorly High

literally anything after Beary Garcia is runner-up at best. I mean - hallucinogenic honey


Timothy Beary
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, that bear is tripping balls.

Fun fact: hallucinogenic honey was used by followers of Dionysus to make "mad mead" for bacchanalias.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Polar bear walks into the bar.
Polar bear says I'll have a gin........................... and tonic.
Bartender says "Why the big pause?"
Polar bear looks down and says "I don't know"

"My daddy had em too"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey.

Question: Where might one find some of this hallucinogenic honey? Hypothetically speaking, of course.


In Turkey, where they grow wild.
 
minorshan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Winnie the Whoah or Trippy the Pooh.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hey, man, do you know Smoking the Bear?"

Uh, I think you'll find his name is Smokey Bear.

"Ooohh, not the bear I know, man. Smoking! And be sure to ask him for some!"
 
