Longest river in France downgraded to longest patch of dirt in France
posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2022 at 12:05 AM



38 Comments
vudukungfu
Did the link dry up, too?
 
SurelyShirley
CSB tag got stranded?
 
common sense is an oxymoron
For those who like words:

www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62486386
 
BuckTurgidson
Adequate metaphor for TFA.
 
josiahgould
The Loire has been pretty dry for a long while now.
 
Peter von Nostrand
Tags: awesome

Uh. Wtf?????
 
BuckTurgidson
common sense is an oxymoron: For those who like words:

www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62486386


Thank you.
 
berylman
Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.
/also, this article sucks. Rolls up newspaper. Bad Subby, Bad!
 
bisi
Peter von Nostrand: Tags: awesome

Uh. Wtf?????


Random!
 
DOCTORD000M
bisi: Peter von Nostrand: Tags: awesome

Uh. Wtf?????

Random!


BuckTurgidson
berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.


Don't worry, we still have the wine-producing regions of:

* California
* Italy
* Argentina
* ...

Who needs wine, really, anyway?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
common sense is an oxymoron: For those who like words:

www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62486386


cryinoutloud
newslanes.comView Full Size


The Rio Grande used to look like this about half the year, and I wondered how nobody ever mentioned that the great border river was already gone.
 
josiahgould
BuckTurgidson: berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.

Don't worry, we still have the wine-producing regions of:

* California
* Italy
* Argentina
* ...

Who needs wine, really, anyway?


Don't forget Missouri who literally saved the European wine industry in the mid 1800s.
 
awruk!
berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.
/also, this article sucks. Rolls up newspaper. Bad Subby, Bad!


What article?
 
shinji3i
FTA:

Foreign homeowners have long been drawn to the verdant villages of the Loire Valley.
Alan and Judith Mills from Lancashire have owned a house near Saumur for more than twenty years. Now their "place in the sun" has little relief from the baking August heat - and the forest fires that have plagued France over the summer.
"The firemen have been out, we've heard the sirens and seen the smoke," Judith said. "In our garden, we have a well but we're using it sparingly and we're having showers rather than baths. We're concerned about the environment - it's the future for our children and grandchildren."

What's the over/under that they've voted Tory their entire life?
 
Mikey1969
What the fark is this happy horseshiat?
 
Rattrap007
This, Lake Meade, etc. Tank Girl future is becoming a reality fast. Now for the talking Kangaroos.
 
foo monkey
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
I'm frankly amazed at how clean the river bottom seems to be - no debris, no tires, no bodies... it's like the French don't even know how to use a river.
 
Kalyco Jack
There's a Ben Shapiro's wife joke in there somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.
/also, this article sucks. Rolls up newspaper. Bad Subby, Bad!


Or they could divert water from the Mississippi.
 
whatisaidwas
josiahgould: BuckTurgidson: berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.

Don't worry, we still have the wine-producing regions of:

* California
* Italy
* Argentina
* ...

Who needs wine, really, anyway?

Don't forget Missouri who literally saved the European wine industry in the mid 1800s.


I'll be deep in the cold, cold ground before I recognize...
 
BuckTurgidson
josiahgould: BuckTurgidson: berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.

Don't worry, we still have the wine-producing regions of:

* California
* Italy
* Argentina
* ...

Who needs wine, really, anyway?

Don't forget Missouri who literally saved the European wine industry in the mid 1800s.


A lot of people in this country "pooh-pooh" Missouri table wines.

This is a pity, since many Missouri wines appeal not only to the Wal-Mart palate, but to those who dress up for the Dollar Store.
 
Sleeper_agent
cryinoutloud: [newslanes.com image 326x326]

The Rio Grande used to look like this about half the year, and I wondered how nobody ever mentioned that the great border river was already gone.


What's up with all the piers on that bridge? It's like they are disguising a beam bridge as a suspension bridge so it looks cooler.
 
headslacker
Lame
 
fragMasterFlash
The Rhine dried up?

That's in-Seine in the membrane.
 
gameshowhost
tHiS hApPeNs eVeRy sUmMeR
 
solokumba
common sense is an oxymoron: For those who like words:

www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62486386


Bill Hicks ' What are you reading for? ' .wmv
Youtube BwkdGr9JYmE
 
ArcadianRefugee
common sense is an oxymoron: For those who like words:

www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62486386


https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/tourist-boats-marooned-farm-land-parched-drought-lowers-europes-rivers-2022-08-09/
 
knbwhite
This is because the Paris casino has a fountain.
 
BlueBox
cryinoutloud: [newslanes.com image 326x326]

The Rio Grande used to look like this about half the year, and I wondered how nobody ever mentioned that the great border river was already gone.


I was born in 1958 in Del Rio,TX.  I think there ia a Air Force base there. My mom said it's just a creek a few months of the year. Just step across and not even get your shoes wet.
 
xerge
BuckTurgidson: berylman: Maybe the Loire, Dordogne, and Lake Mead can go to a draught support group.

Don't worry, we still have the wine-producing regions of:

* California
* Italy
* Argentina
* ...

Who needs wine, really, anyway?


We can always just drink water. Oh, wait...
 
foo monkey
ArcadianRefugee: common sense is an oxymoron: For those who like words:

www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62486386

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/tourist-boats-marooned-farm-land-parched-drought-lowers-europes-rivers-2022-08-09/


I've gone on several white water rapids trips where the water was so low, we had to drag our boats across sand bars.  Also went on one where it rained for three days straight before we got there and it was 19 feet above flood stage.  That was f'ing awesome.  The guides were not farking around and we were all dead tired by the end of it.
 
Madman drummers bummers
Sleeper_agent: cryinoutloud: [newslanes.com image 326x326]

The Rio Grande used to look like this about half the year, and I wondered how nobody ever mentioned that the great border river was already gone.

What's up with all the piers on that bridge? It's like they are disguising a beam bridge as a suspension bridge so it looks cooler.


The engineers succumbed to pier pressure.

/ There's a support group for that
 
adamatari
Something tells me that 2C is not going to be a "safe" amount of warming or even something we can "adapt" to (at least as a civilization). Seems to me like 1.5C might even be iffy.
 
FlippityFlap
adamatari: Something tells me that 2C is not going to be a "safe" amount of warming or even something we can "adapt" to (at least as a civilization). Seems to me like 1.5C might even be iffy.


heading to 4-5....2 is a foregone..
/methane
//buckle-up
///3's
 
solokumba
OPENING SCENE--
Republicans: Climate Change!
Democrats: Global Warming!
Republicans: Climate Change!
Democrats: Global Warming!
Republicans: Climate Change!
Democrats: Global Warming!
Republicans: Climate Change!
Democrats: Global Warming!
Republicans: Stop saying it's getting hotter!
Democrats: It's getting hotter because of what we are doing to the planet!
Republicans: Look at this snowball!
Democrats: Look at the data assholes.
END SCENE--
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.