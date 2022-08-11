 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man arrested for dropping log onto kayakers. Hope he gets a good paddlin'   (nanaimonewsnow.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Kayak, Kayaking, Canoeing, Sea kayak, Gary O'Brien, large log, Nanaimo RCMP, short exchange  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 11:15 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As one who works in the paddling industry, I concur with this assessment. Well done submitter.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gettin' real tired having to ask "What the fuck is wrong with people?"
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it the captain's log?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone else click on the weather tab on some of these sites to figure out where on the Lower Upper Prince Charles Lake Outer Township might be located?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who hasn't dropped a log in the river?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The man needs to eat more fiber..
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but logs can farking kill you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But zey implored me to drop zie log on der chests!
 
drayno76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


That feels so wrong without the music.

Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What were they doing kayaking in the toilet, anyway?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RTFA - Not the kind of log I was expecting .
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drayno76: That feels so wrong without the music.


You don't hear it in your head as you watch the .gif?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'd think people in Nanaimo would be a lot more chilled and relaxed.
 
drayno76
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: drayno76: That feels so wrong without the music.

You don't hear it in your head as you watch the .gif?


Timing was all wrong.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redahle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dave Matthews?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I already posted Andy Sixx this week.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You'd think people in Nanaimo would be a lot more chilled and relaxed.


I think you've never been there. Think meth, crack, heroin...etc. Nice scenery though.
On another note doing this is completely wrong,
But I'd put kayakers in the same class as cyclists, cross fit folks, and the "do you even lift bro" class of insufferable people. Almost as bad as those who talk in the theatre or those don't replace the roll of toilet paper when they've used it all up. I'd like to see a Venn diagram about that.
/I am actually pretty fit.
//Just don't take my routine/self so seriously that I need to promote it..
///Wait, I kinda just did. Well, third slashie for the win!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I looked at google.maps. It looks like there's only spot on the island where that could have happened. I wonder how long he was waiting up there for someone to be in range?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.